Tourism
Local businesses say they aren’t profiting from Phuket Sandbox
While large resorts and big businesses in Phuket might be seeing revenue from the Phuket Sandbox, interviews with small local businesses suggest they are seeing little to no benefit from the reopening with its strong restrictions. Most business owners agree there won’t be any real income for most until there is a full reopening with fewer rules and more nightlife returned.
Reporters chatted with shopkeepers around Old Phuket Town and found a near-unanimous feeling that the two and a half months since the Phuket Sandbox launched has done little to help their ailing businesses. They all said the island is still very quiet, with the small stream of incoming tourists having no real effect on their businesses.
The government has been singing the successes of the Sandbox reopening, and, despite strict rules and cynicism, many happy travellers have entered Thailand through the Sandbox. Officials release figures of the revenue – over 1.6 billion baht in the first 2 months – but the numbers don’t match what local businesses are seeing, with most of the money not trickling down.
Of that 1.6 billion, 565 million went only to the SHA+ certified hotels, often the larger companies or chains that could afford the requirements and certification process. Another 229 million went to medical services, assumedly the multiple Covid-19 tests required to enter and stay in the Sandbox. And local small shops say that the money that is spent on goods and services is mostly going to the high-end big businesses on Phuket.
Many have said that even the tourists they do see around, are not spending money with local vendors. A business owner observed that the tourists they do see in Phuket Old Town are being hauled from their resorts as part of a packaged tour where they snap photos of the unique local architecture but don’t spend any free time wandering the shops and businesses and pumping any money into the local economy.
Nearly all local merchants agree that money won’t really start flowing until the alcohol starts flowing. Nightlife and entertainment venues lift up the local economy as holiday-makers want to go out at night, eat food, drink beer and cocktails, dance to music, relax and party. Local vendors know this and wait for the restrictions to lift and the atmosphere to return.
“Entrepreneurs can’t sell their products. Phuket Sandbox does not really improve tourism in the area. The atmosphere is quiet due to the government not allowing alcohol in restaurants, music, and other things tourists want on holiday. When these businesses were allowed to open, it helps all the other businesses and markets in the area with lively and exciting engagement. However, the government still won’t let them open.”
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Local businesses say they aren’t profiting from Phuket Sandbox
Woman shot by stray gunfire during motorcycle shooting
Phuket pair arrested in possession of meth pills, homemade gun
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Prayut to propose to CCSA to reopen theatres, allow filmmaking
Saturday Covid-19 UPDATE: Select provincial totals
Woman dresses as astronaut to show moon-like road condition
CCSA announces vaccination goals for October; 50% inoculated
Phuket Covid-19: 235 daily infections, 238 hospital beds available
Saturday Covid Update: 122 Deaths 14,109 new infections
Oct 1 reopening NOT confirmed, Kpop star sparks frenzy for Thai meatballs |Thailand News Today
Final arguments Tuesday on dual pricing suit against Health Ministry
Texas lawyer dressed as Halloween’s Michael Myers to spread hurricane cheer
The Last Dance feat. Mike | Thaiger Bites | September 17
No “October reopening” plan has been approved – CCSA
Public Health Ministry defends October 1 reopening
Hungarian woman arrested in Koh Samui for 10-year overstay
Covid or no Covid, October 1 re-opening going ahead – Tourism Minister
Tourism Minister says Pattaya will become part of “Sandbox 7+7” extension
Body of missing resort manager found on Koh Phi Phi
Thai cabinet approves new visa package to lure wealthy expats and digital nomads
Re-opening of Bangkok pushed back 2 weeks to reach 70% vaccination goal
Will it, won’t it? October re-opening in doubt as Anutin defers to medical experts
Pattaya reopening likely to snub nightlife, favor other attractions
Student launches campaign to stop demolition of iconic Bangkok cinema
Lacking gov’t aid, Phuket nightlife advises opening as restaurants
PM orders government officials to get ready for Thailand’s re-opening
Missing expat on Koh Phi Phi, New visa package for the rich | Thailand News Today | September 15
The 10 types of Expats in Thailand | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Episode 89
Bali eyes wealthy tourists, while considering a ban on backpackers
Thai government officials offered special promotional fares on Air Asia
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Hungarian woman arrested in Koh Samui for 10-year overstay
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid or no Covid, October 1 re-opening going ahead – Tourism Minister
- Krabi2 days ago
Body of missing resort manager found on Koh Phi Phi
- Economy3 days ago
Thai cabinet approves new visa package to lure wealthy expats and digital nomads
- Bangkok2 days ago
Re-opening of Bangkok pushed back 2 weeks to reach 70% vaccination goal
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Will it, won’t it? October re-opening in doubt as Anutin defers to medical experts
- Pattaya2 days ago
Pattaya reopening likely to snub nightlife, favor other attractions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Lacking gov’t aid, Phuket nightlife advises opening as restaurants
Recent comments: