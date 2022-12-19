Connect with us

Phuket

Phuket pickup truck accident injures three people in front of school

Published

 on 

Screen grab of footage from Phuket pickup truck crash by The Phuket Express.

A Phuket truck accident injured three people in front of a school on Thursday. A pickup truck overturned, and crashed into another pickup truck in front of Thai Rath Wittaya School on Wichit Songkram Road in Kathu district. 

CCTV footage of the incident found that the driver of a black pickup truck lost control at a curve before overturning and crashing into a white pickup truck.

Rescuers arrived on the scene to find a male driver trapped inside an overturned black pickup truck on the central reservation. The rescuers used a hydraulic cutter to free the man, who was severely injured. The rescuers rushed him to a nearby hospital. 

The rescue team also found the damaged white pickup truck with two injured people. Their injuries were described as non-life threatening, The Phuket Express reported.

There have been some brutal car crashes in Phuket this year. Last month, a Polish tourist was tragically killed in a vehicle crash in Phuket’s town of Kamala. The 69 year old man crashed his motorbike into a taxi car on Patong Road. 

Also last month, a motorbike and car crash in Rawai killed a Russian man, a Russian woman, and a Thai woman in the early hours of the morning. The crash happened when a big bike, a motorbike, and a taxi car all collided.

Rescuers arrived to find the damaged vehicles scattered over the road. Nearby, they found the body of the 35 year old Russian man, the big bike rider. A 29 year old Russian woman, his passenger, was found near him, and she was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

In September, a Russian man was killed after crashing his motorbike into a minivan in Phuket’s resort town of Karon. Rescuers arrived at the scene on the Karon–Patong Road to find the unconscious man lying on the road and heavily bleeding from his head. The rescuers rushed him to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Thailand’s roads are notoriously deadly. Thailand was ranked the second most dangerous country to drive in according to a driver’s educational platform. There were 21,052 accidents in 2020, and 11,138 accidents in 2021. About 20% of accidents involved motorcycles, while 8% involved six-wheel trucks, and 8% involved trucks with at least 10 wheels. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha this year announced a major goal of cutting the number of road deaths by almost two-thirds by 2027.

After the recent crash in Kathu, all three people injured will hopefully recover soon.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket41 seconds ago

Phuket pickup truck accident injures three people in front of school
Thailand5 mins ago

Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 84 rescued, 1 dead, 21 missing
Politics14 mins ago

ASEAN members to allegedly hold non-official meeting on Myanmar situation
Sponsored5 hours ago

Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
World Cup30 mins ago

Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Cambodia57 mins ago

Buddha statue in Cambodia will be world’s 3rd tallest
Crime1 hour ago

Man allegedly assaults woman in Pattaya after she refuses to provide him with services
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

Body of Canadian man washes up on beach in southern Thailand
Eastern Thailand2 hours ago

Falling power pole kills woman in Chantha Buri
Politics2 hours ago

POLL: Thai politics unchanged, honesty and transparency wanted
World2 hours ago

Shakira speaks up for young Iranian football player on death row
Drugs3 hours ago

Aussie cops bust billion-baht meth shipment
China3 hours ago

Covid deaths in China could surpass one million as restrictions lifted
Lifestyle3 hours ago

Best Christmas Movies, Ever!
Visa4 hours ago

Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Transport4 hours ago

Free tune-up offered for all vehicles before New Year’s Eve
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending