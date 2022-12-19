Phuket
Phuket pickup truck accident injures three people in front of school
A Phuket truck accident injured three people in front of a school on Thursday. A pickup truck overturned, and crashed into another pickup truck in front of Thai Rath Wittaya School on Wichit Songkram Road in Kathu district.
CCTV footage of the incident found that the driver of a black pickup truck lost control at a curve before overturning and crashing into a white pickup truck.
Rescuers arrived on the scene to find a male driver trapped inside an overturned black pickup truck on the central reservation. The rescuers used a hydraulic cutter to free the man, who was severely injured. The rescuers rushed him to a nearby hospital.
The rescue team also found the damaged white pickup truck with two injured people. Their injuries were described as non-life threatening, The Phuket Express reported.
There have been some brutal car crashes in Phuket this year. Last month, a Polish tourist was tragically killed in a vehicle crash in Phuket’s town of Kamala. The 69 year old man crashed his motorbike into a taxi car on Patong Road.
Also last month, a motorbike and car crash in Rawai killed a Russian man, a Russian woman, and a Thai woman in the early hours of the morning. The crash happened when a big bike, a motorbike, and a taxi car all collided.
Rescuers arrived to find the damaged vehicles scattered over the road. Nearby, they found the body of the 35 year old Russian man, the big bike rider. A 29 year old Russian woman, his passenger, was found near him, and she was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
In September, a Russian man was killed after crashing his motorbike into a minivan in Phuket’s resort town of Karon. Rescuers arrived at the scene on the Karon–Patong Road to find the unconscious man lying on the road and heavily bleeding from his head. The rescuers rushed him to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Thailand’s roads are notoriously deadly. Thailand was ranked the second most dangerous country to drive in according to a driver’s educational platform. There were 21,052 accidents in 2020, and 11,138 accidents in 2021. About 20% of accidents involved motorcycles, while 8% involved six-wheel trucks, and 8% involved trucks with at least 10 wheels. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha this year announced a major goal of cutting the number of road deaths by almost two-thirds by 2027.
After the recent crash in Kathu, all three people injured will hopefully recover soon.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket pickup truck accident injures three people in front of school
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 84 rescued, 1 dead, 21 missing
ASEAN members to allegedly hold non-official meeting on Myanmar situation
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Buddha statue in Cambodia will be world’s 3rd tallest
Man allegedly assaults woman in Pattaya after she refuses to provide him with services
Body of Canadian man washes up on beach in southern Thailand
Falling power pole kills woman in Chantha Buri
POLL: Thai politics unchanged, honesty and transparency wanted
Shakira speaks up for young Iranian football player on death row
Aussie cops bust billion-baht meth shipment
Covid deaths in China could surpass one million as restrictions lifted
Best Christmas Movies, Ever!
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Free tune-up offered for all vehicles before New Year’s Eve
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022
Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
Young Iranian footballer at risk of being executed
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Young police officers killed in battle with gunmen in rural Australia
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Police raid Pattaya club, find no license
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Crime4 days ago
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
-
Education2 days ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Environment3 days ago
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
-
Phuket4 days ago
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
-
Crime4 days ago
Police raid Pattaya club, find no license
-
Koh Samui1 day ago
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days