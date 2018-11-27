Phuket joined the Life Saving World Championship 2018 in Australia | The Thaiger

Phuket
Phuket joined the Life Saving World Championship 2018 in Australia
Athletes who were heading to the Life Saving World Championship, in Australia over the past week, met with the Phuket Governor Pakkapong Tawipat before heading to the event.
The President of the Phuket Association, Anupohn Arunrat, led athletes, who have been competing in the Life Saving World Championship 2018 at Glenelg, Adelaide from November 19 to 26, to meet with the Phuket Governor Pakkapong Tawipat for encouragement before jumping on the plane and taking the flight south to Adelaide.
Khun Anuphon has also been a great supporter for Phuket life saving participating in the competition and helped to raise support for the team to make the trip.
The Australian Lifesaving Team claimed victory in the National Open at the Lifesaving World Championship. The Trans-Tasman clash promised to be a tight, exhilarating race and it certainly delivered. With a home town advantage, the Australian team clawed back the points from New Zealand who held a 9 point advantage after the Pool competitions.
The Thai team came 34th out of the 40 participating countries.
Bangkok
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
The Thaiger is very proud of local girl Anni Flynn on her defending of the World Flowboarding Championship, held recently in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. We caught up with her at SurfHouse Phuket…
Phuket
Dead dugong found in Trang sent to Phuket
PHOTOS: DMCR
A dugong has been found dead in the sea off Trang province. The body was sent to Phuket for further examination.
Jatupohn Burutpat, director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal says, “the dead dugong was found in the sea near Koh Libong in Trang.”
“It was a female dugong, 2 metres long and weighing 250 kilograms. No severe wounds were found on its body. The dead dugong was sent to Phuket Marine Biology Centre (PMBC) to find the cause of dead.”
“Dugongs are one of the protected animals and it is included in the list of CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) as it is facing extinction.”
“Koh Libong and Koh Mook in Trang are an importance place where it is full of see grass and hope will increase the dugong numbers by 5-10%.”
“We hope that everyone will do their part to protect dugongs by not supporting illegal fishing and help take care of our environment.”
Entertainment
Kata Rocks celebrates its fourth anniversary in grand style
Kata Rocks’ fourth anniversary was yet another celebration of the finer things in life, with guests enjoying a lavish Champagne Brunch Pool Party.
Kata Rocks GM Somjai Tungkoo, said the fully-booked champagne brunch pool party on Saturday, November 24 was the resort’s best anniversary celebration to date.
“It is truly gratifying how much people look forward to our anniversary parties every year as it has become a must attend event on Phuket. We were delighted by the response from guests as we continue to organise events that capture the essence of Kata Rocks.”
Those in attendance included a ‘who’s who’ of Phuket, including local business leaders, VIP’s and loyal patrons of the resort. Kata Rocks’ DJ powered brunches are now legendary for their stylish party atmosphere. \And this year’s fourth anniversary party celebrated Phuket’s luxury lifestyle with a fantastic brunch, cool sounds and a nautical fashion parade performed by Domenico Gardini, an avant-garde fashion house.
Executive Chef Laia Pons and her team once again created inspired food pairings, with multiple fresh food stations serving delicious cuisine that perfectly complemented the free flow of Louis Roederer Champagne and Kata Rocks Gin cocktails.
Lauded as Phuket’s ‘Capital of Cool’, Kata Rocks remains a top setting for exclusive happenings, parties and entertaining events. Kata Rocks celebrates its innovative approach to hospitality with an extensive line-up of much-anticipated ‘see-and-be-seen’ events.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
No more smoking in public in Thailand
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Phew! Police report there is no prostitution or drugs in Walking Street
Visa-fee waiver for 21 countries as tourism slump sparks panic
E-cigarettes and vaping to be legalised in Thailand
Customer dies during Thai massage
Chinese investment sets new records in property purchases
Thailand, third biggest medical tourism destination in the world
Chiang Mai official says the hotel sell-off is “because there were too many tourists”
Pattaya kathoey thief charged over Walking Street theft
Phuket joined the Life Saving World Championship 2018 in Australia
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
Thai Airways – we need more planes
Temperatures plunge on Thailand’s highest mountain
Big drug dealer killed in Krabi
Co-working space – not just for start-ups
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
December 7 meeting will clarify lifting of political restrictions
Tesco Lotus gets rid of single-use plastic bags. For one day.
Gene-edited babies ‘immune to HIV’
Dead dugong found in Trang sent to Phuket
Some Chinese tourists are ‘illegal workers’ – Filipino Senator claims
Prosecutor confident of Premchai poaching case conviction
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Trending
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
-
Thai Life1 day ago
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
-
Phuket1 day ago
Drunken Aussie tourist admits he wasn’t robbed at gun point in Phuket
-
Thai Life2 days ago
Light me up! Like the human animal that I am
-
People3 days ago
Phuket’s world champion flow-boarder is back in town
-
Chiang Mai2 days ago
Chiang Mai wall vandal arrives home in Canada
-
Opinion2 days ago
How will ‘Chindia’ change Phuket’s tourism future?’
-
Thailand2 days ago
How Thailand became a casualty in the US-China trade war
You must be logged in to post a comment Login