Teeing off comeback: Laguna Phuket at the heart of tourism revival

Laguna Phuket, a luxurious 2,500-rai resort complex, is at the heart of Phuket’s tourism resurgence. After the pandemic’s brutal hit to the travel industry, Laguna Phuket Vice President Paul Wilson shares how this iconic destination has not only weathered the storm but emerged stronger than ever.

“Laguna Phuket’s prime location in Cherng Talay, with its luxury hotels, 18-hole golf course, and exclusive residential developments, has positioned us as the leader in Phuket’s recovery. The Sandbox scheme gave international visitors early access, and we capitalised on that momentum.”

The sprawling resort complex, with 3 kilometres of pristine beachfront, continues to expand. New offerings, like landscaped parks, outdoor exercise areas, and a beach club, have made Laguna Phuket the place to be.

“Cherng Talay is now Phuket’s hottest area for tourism and real estate.”

Wilson also predicts a strong 2024 for the resort.

“We expect a 5% rise in occupancy, paired with a 15% increase in room rates, reflecting the high demand for luxury. Revenue per available room is set to jump by 18 to 20%.”

But it’s not just about luxury. Wilson emphasises the importance of flexibility in the current travel landscape, with tourists booking last-minute trips and staff shortages posing challenges.

“We’ve had to adapt quickly to retain top talent.”

Looking ahead, Wilson is optimistic yet cautious.

“In travel, you always have to be somewhat paranoid.”

Laguna Phuket’s strategy is clear: sustainable growth with an eye on environmental stewardship. Their new wellness brand and residential communities will keep them at the forefront of Phuket’s tourism scene, reported Travel Daily News.

In related news, Fore Management Group has partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and engaged both Travel Daily Media and The Thaiger as media partners to present the Amazing Thailand Travel and Hospitality Golf Classics 2024.

The events will be held on September 11 at the Royal Lakeside Golf Course in Bangkok and from September 27 to 29 at the Red Mountain Golf Club and Laguna Golf Phuket.

In Phuket, golfers will be staying at Angsana Hotel, part of Laguna Phuket, located on the meandering 5-kilometre Bang Tao beach, one of the most beautiful beaches in Phuket, allowing golfers to enjoy much more than just the golf courses on their trip.

In other news, despite a whirlwind of global economic challenges and shrinking wallets worldwide, Thailand’s tourism sector is making a remarkable comeback. The nation is on the brink of welcoming nearly as many visitors as it did in the golden year of 2019, when almost 40 million foreign tourists poured in, generating a staggering 2 trillion baht in international revenue.