A taxi has had a collision with a power pole in Thalang this morning but when police arrived there was no one in the car.

Thalang Police were notified of an accident this morning (June 4) at 6.30am on Don Jom Tao Road in Thalang.

Thalang Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find a white Toyota Fortuner SUV taxi after it collided with a power pole on the side of the road.

Police couldn’t find any sign of the driver.

At this stage police believe that the driver, who was heading from Cherng Talay to the main Thalang intersection, might have fallen asleep at wheel and lost control of the vehicle.

However police are now investigating and hope to find the driver who will face charges of reckless driving causing damage.

