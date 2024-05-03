Thai Chamber of Commerce highlights 10 top tourist provinces

Picture courtesy of David Egon from pexels.com

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) set in motion plans to promote 10 provinces within the country as first-tier tourist destinations.

The selected provinces of Phrae, Lampang, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Phanom, Sisaket, Chanthaburi, Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Trang, and Nakhon Si Thammarat will soon be under the international spotlight as they prepare to welcome an influx of tourists. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to decentralise tourism benefits and invigorate local economies.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed support for this ambitious project, which has three main objectives. Firstly, it seeks to demonstrate the untapped potential of these provinces to the international community. Whether it’s the historic temples in Lampang or the unspoiled natural beauty of Trang, each province has its unique charm and attractions awaiting discovery.

Secondly, the project aims to develop infrastructure and public utilities in these secondary cities. While these provinces have much to offer, they must be equipped with the necessary facilities and infrastructure to cope with increased tourist numbers and ensure a pleasant visitor experience.

The third objective of this initiative is to boost domestic tourism and support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), thereby promoting sustainable local economies. SMEs form the backbone of the Thai economy, and their concerted efforts in providing services and products to tourists will be vital in achieving this goal.

In line with this, the TCC is devising strategies to empower SMEs, including improving access to funding, advocating for digital transformation, and improving competitiveness through mentoring programmes. These measures aim to enhance the resilience and adaptability of SMEs, preparing them for the expected surge in tourism and allowing them to thrive in a competitive business landscape.

To further boost the country’s economy, the TCC is also collaborating with international partners such as Food Valley Netherlands. This partnership is intended to enhance productivity and income in the agricultural sector, which contributes significantly to Thailand’s GDP.

Moreover, the TCC is exploring branding opportunities for Thai products, with silk being a prime example. The Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Italy presents an excellent opportunity to showcase Thailand’s high-quality silk and other products to a global audience,reported Pattaya News.