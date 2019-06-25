Teenager dies after motorbike collision in Chonburi – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Teenager dies after motorbike collision in Chonburi – VIDEO
A teenager has died after a motorbike accident in Chonburi.
Pattaya Message reports that a Facebook user, Padung Klahran, yesterday posted a video clip from a dash cam which shows the motorbike driver losing control of his bike before colliding with barriers.
The accident happened in Banglamung, Chonburi on Sunday. The motorbike driver was 16 year old Chaiwat Banglueang. He was pronounced dead a the scene due to serious head injuries.
(Warning: Graphic content)
Crime
VIDEO: Pattaya Soi 6 bar raided, undercover prostitution and underage sex
Police in Pattaya have raided the Coming Bar in Soi 6. They allegedly uncovered evidence of prostitution and underage sex on the premises. Authorities noted that prostitution was available at the venue and had 18 women available to service customers, one girl was found to be 17 years old. The venue had rooms available above the bar for customers.
A report from INN claims the bar is a consortium comprising Taiwanese, Chinese and Thai national owners. Charges from the raid could include human trafficking, prostitution and the procurement of women for underage sex. The 18 staff were interviewed separately to gather evidence for pending legal action against the venue and owners.
On June 7 The Thaiger reported the regular PR ‘walk’ by officials along Walking Street claiming that there was no prostitution or drugs in Pattaya.
Here’s the story about the ‘all clear’ from the 200 inspecting police in Pattaya on June 7 HERE.
Last night’s raid follows the Ronnasit Foundation approaching the government’s consumer watchdog department, Damrongtham.
Posted by Tararat Chomprommarach on Monday, 24 June 2019
Crime
Counterfeit clothing seized in Pattaya raid
Officers have seized counterfeit goods at shops along Pattaya Beach yesterday. Pattaya officers raided a department store near the city’s beach area.
Officers have seized counterfeit goods such as hats, shirts and pants from three shops in a department store with a value around 500,000 baht.
The shop owners had already fled the shop by the time officers arrived. All items seized were taken to the Pattaya City Police Station as further legal action is prepared agains the shop’s owners.
Crime
