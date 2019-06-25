Teenager dies after motorbike collision in Chonburi – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Teenager dies after motorbike collision in Chonburi – VIDEO

A teenager has died after a motorbike accident in Chonburi.

Pattaya Message reports that a Facebook user, Padung Klahran, yesterday posted a video clip from a dash cam which shows the motorbike driver losing control of his bike before colliding with barriers.

The accident happened in Banglamung, Chonburi on Sunday. The motorbike driver was 16 year old Chaiwat Banglueang.  He was pronounced dead a the scene due to serious head injuries.

กล้องหน้ารถจับภาพหนุ่มขับจยย.เสียหลักล้มไถลกระแทกแบริเออร์ไม่ได้ถูกเหยียบซ้ำจากกรณีมีมีหนุ่มขับขี่จยย.เสียหลักล้มแล้วถูกรถเหยียบศีรษะซ้ำทำให้เสียชีวิตคาที่ บนถนนสาย 36 กระทิงลาย ม.1 ต.หนองปลาไหล อ.บางละมุง จ.ชลบุรี ส่วนคู่กรณีหลบหนีไปตามที่ได้เสนอข่าวไปแล้วนั้นล่าสุดเมื่อวันที่ 24 มิถุนายน 2562 ผู้เสื่อข่าวรายงานว่าบนโซเชียลเน็ตเวิล์คมีสมาชิกบนเฟสบุ๊ก ชื่อPadung Klahran ได้นำคลิปจากกล้องวงจรปิดจับภาพขณะเกิดเหตุไว้ได้ เป็นรถจักรยานยนต์ขับขี่มาแล้วเสียหลักส่ายไปส่ายมาก่อนจะลื่นลื่นไถลไปกับพื้นถนน ทั้งรถแล้วร่างผู้บาดเจ็บกระเด็นไปอัดกับแท่นแบริเออร์อย่างจัง ทำให้ผู้บาดเจ็บมีบาดแผลขนาดใหญ่ที่ศีรษะ มีเลือดไหลออกมาจำนวนมาก แล้วเสียชีวิตในเวลาต่อมา ซึ่งหลังเกิดเหตุก็มีพลเมืองดีลงมาช่วยเหลือและแจ้งเจ้าหน้าที่ช่วยเหลือดังกล่าวเบื้องต้นทราบชื่อผู้เสียชีวิตคือผู้ตายนายไชยวัฒน์ บางเหลือง อายุ 16 ปี นักเรียนชั้นมัถยมศึกษาปีที่ 5 โรงเรียนแห่งหนึ่งในจังหวัดชลบุรี ทางเจ้าหน้าที่กู้ภัยฯเก็บรักษาไว้ที่โรงพยาบาลบางละมุง ซึ่งทางญาติก็จะได้ติดต่อรับศพไปประกอบพิธีทางศาสนาต่อไป

Posted by Pattaya Message on Sunday, 23 June 2019

 

(Warning: Graphic content)



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Crime

VIDEO: Pattaya Soi 6 bar raided, undercover prostitution and underage sex

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

VIDEO: Pattaya Soi 6 bar raided, undercover prostitution and underage sex | The Thaiger

Police in Pattaya have raided the Coming Bar in Soi 6. They allegedly uncovered evidence of prostitution and underage sex on the premises. Authorities noted that prostitution was available at the venue and had 18 women available to service customers, one girl was found to be 17 years old. The venue had rooms available above the bar for customers.

A report from INN claims the bar is a consortium comprising Taiwanese, Chinese and Thai national owners. Charges from the raid could include human trafficking, prostitution and the procurement of women for underage sex. The 18 staff were interviewed separately to gather evidence for pending legal action against the venue and owners.

VIDEO: Pattaya Soi 6 bar raided, undercover prostitution and underage sex | News by The Thaiger

On June 7 The Thaiger reported the regular PR ‘walk’ by officials along Walking Street claiming that there was no prostitution or drugs in Pattaya.

Here’s the story about the ‘all clear’ from the 200 inspecting police in Pattaya on June 7 HERE.

Last night’s raid follows the Ronnasit Foundation approaching the government’s consumer watchdog department, Damrongtham.

VIDEO: Pattaya Soi 6 bar raided, undercover prostitution and underage sex | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: INN | ThaiVisa

Posted by Tararat Chomprommarach on Monday, 24 June 2019

Crime

Counterfeit clothing seized in Pattaya raid

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

Counterfeit clothing seized in Pattaya raid | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Pattaya Message

Officers have seized counterfeit goods at shops along Pattaya Beach yesterday. Pattaya officers raided a department store near the city’s beach area.

Officers have seized counterfeit goods such as hats, shirts and pants from three shops in a department store with a value around 500,000 baht.

The shop owners had already fled the shop by the time officers arrived. All items seized were taken to the Pattaya City Police Station as further legal action is prepared agains the shop’s owners.

Crime

Trending