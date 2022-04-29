Police keep Pattaya’s Walking Street safe after it closes to cars

After Pattaya’s Walking Street started closing to cars again from 7pm to 6am, police went to the street last night to keep tourists safe. A lieutenant from Pattaya Traffic Police told The Pattaya News that over 90% of business operators had cooperated with the closure, however, “some still don’t know the rules” and are parking in the area.

Walking Street, the city’s tourist magnet, had allowed cars at all hours since Covid-19 first broke out in 2020. But as Thailand’s Covid restrictions eased, the number of people heading back to Walking Street increased, creating problems as people dodge the traffic. The police lieutenant, Arus Sapanon, said…

“We have to make sure that police, emergency responders, or firefighters can easily and quickly enter the area if anything happens by shutting to vehicle traffic at night.”

Now that Thailand’s alcohol curfew is set to go from 11pm to midnight on May 1, and travel restrictions are set to ease, the number of walkers along the famous Pattaya foreshore street is likely to rise.

Last month, an entertainment official in Pattaya called on authorities to move closing times on venues to 1am instead of 11pm. The official was the secretary of the Pattaya Association of Entertainment Venue Operators. Time will only tell how much the new midnight curfew can satisfy entertainment and tourism sector.

Nevertheless, it looks like Pattaya’s nightlife is slowly making a comeback.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News