Pattaya

Pattaya hotel fire causes over a million baht in damages

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

 on

PHOTO: sanook.com

When a hotel in Pattaya caught on fire 400 foreigners, who were stating in the hotel at the time, evacuated without injury. The blaze remained isolated in the front section of the building and didn’t have time to spread to guest rooms inside the hotel.

Chonburi Police were notified at 4.30am yesterday morning, December 6, about the fire at a popular Pattaya hotel in Soi Buakhao, Bang Lamung. Emergency responders and firefighters headed to the scene, along with local volunteer rescue workers and a medical team from Pattaya City Hospital.

They arrived to find the front of the 8 level hotel ablaze. Police, locals and the hotel staff helped over 400 guests, including children, seniors, and handicapped persons, evacuate safely. Everyone was accounted for and evacuated in an orderly manner, according to police. The blaze took about 30 minutes to extinguish.

The 29 year old on-duty security guard, Supatchai, told police he saw some smoke coming out from the front of the building. Not long after the flames started and were fanned by the winds that were blowing.

Firefighters headed into the burned out area at the front of the hotel to inspect the source of the fire. They told police that it started in the front of the hotel and didn’t have time to spread into the rear section where hotel rooms were located. Even though the fire was isolated to the front of the building, damages are estimated to be valued around 1 million baht.

Police are now questioning witnesses and investigating what caused the fire.

SOURCE: Sanook.com

The Thaiger

Environment

Thai Navy rush to contain oil slick in the Gulf – three rescued off sunken vessel

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

December 5, 2019

By

The Royal Thai Navy has sent two ships to prevent a 4 kilometre-long oil slick from advancing toward Thailand’s eastern Gulf coast. The vessels are equipped with skimmers, oil booms and oil dispersants contain the spill.

The oil slick came from a sunken tanker, the Golden Bridge 2, that capsized and sank in high seas on December 3. It was about 15 kilometres from Si Chang Island off Chon Buri province moving west, according to the Geo-informatics and Space Technology Development Agency.

The slick is estimated to contain around 20,000 litres. The Golden Bridge 2 contained about 104,000 litres of oil when it capsized.

GISTDA says it’s closely monitoring the slick’s movement using its Sentinel 2A satellite and has been analysing the situation via radar.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment fears the oil could damage marine life and corals around Koh Si Chang, just off the Laem Chabang coast, mangrove forests along the coasts of Phetchaburi province and even Bangkok.

Three sailors were rescued from the Golden Bridge 2 boat, on the same morning that a Burmese fisherman was rescued by the Navy after surviving ten hours alone at sea.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Pattaya

Second passenger terminal opens at U-Tapao International Airport

May Taylor

Published

2 days ago

on

December 5, 2019

By

U-Tapao International Airport, serving the cities of Pattaya and Rayong in eastern Thailand, has officially opened a second passenger terminal, with ambitious plans for growth and an increase in passenger capacity from over 2 million a year to 5 million over the next five years.

The Nation reports that airport officials are also waiting for the outcome of the bidding process on the U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Airport City Development Project, which would see the successful bidder win a contract to construct a third passenger terminal.

Vice Admiral Kritchaphon Rianglekjamnong, director of U-Tapao International Airport, anticipates that the volume of passengers and flights will continue to grow, increasing from 177,000 people a year in 2015 to 1.99 million this year.

“Fifteen airlines operate 15,767 flights on 33 routes both domestic and international. We expect that the number of passengers will increase to 2.5 million people from the previous 800,000 passengers. The airport is planning to renovate the first passenger terminal and manage the newly opened second terminal, so it is fully utilised.”

Kritchaphon says he expects the increase in numbers to be facilitated by the opening of the second terminal while the airport waits for the third to be completed in around four years.

“It will help maintain continued passenger growth while awaiting the third terminal, the first phase of which will be completed in 2024 and support 12 million people.”

The Nation reports that the airport also plans to work with private investors to facilitate the provision of services such as warehouse management, small aircraft maintenance, and an import-export process for bonded goods.

SOURCE: The Nation

Pattaya

Six Chinese tourists hurt in speedboat crash near Koh Samet

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 days ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

PHOTO: Manager Online

Thai media report that six people were taken to hospital in Rayong, east of Bangkok, after a speedboat carrying 11 Chinese tourists on a snorkelling trip collided with another boat. The incident happened just three or four nautical miles from the eastern holiday island of Koh Samet.

The group were traveling from Pattaya with a Thai guide. Their boat was driven by 26 year old “Yotsaphon”. Rayong tourist police were instrumental in getting the injured tourists to hospital, according to Manager Online.

A 63 year old man, surnamed Yuan, was hospitalised with a broken left shoulder. The other five tourists were treated for minor injuries and sent back to Pattaya.

The Region 6 Harbour Master’s office says it will now investigate and talking to the speedboat pilot before prosecuting the case.

Sea King, the owner of the boat, promised all the tourists’ hospital bills would be paid as well as compensation.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

