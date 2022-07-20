Connect with us

Pattaya

Indian man dies of heart attack on island off Pattaya

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Rescuers carry Tandon's body to be transported to mainland Pattaya, photo by Pattaya Mail.

An Indian man has died of a heart attack on Koh Larn island off Pattaya on July 18. The man, 43 year old Tandon Gaurav, reportedly died a minute after he sat down at a restaurant on the island. A fellow restaurant-goer tried to give Tandon CPR, but could not revive him. Tandon was then pronounced dead at Koh Larn Community Medical Center.

Tandon had been on a trip with his brother, Verma, and the two had arrived in Thailand on July 12. They planned to head back home on July 19, and had spent their last day in Thailand walking around Koh Larn.

The brothers then went to the restaurant to take a break. When they sat down, Tandon suffered cardiac arrest and fell out of his chair.

This news comes after another man died of a heart attack just last week in Chon Buri province. The man, 50 year old bus driver Wittaya Boonbanchong, died in a market restroom in Sri Racha district. Wittaya’s friend said that Wittaya had suffered from heart disease, and had not received proper medicine for a long time. He told police that Wittaya didn’t have time to travel to Rayong province where he was registered for his healthcare. Authorities took Wittaya’s body to a nearby hospital to wait for his relatives.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail

 

Tara Abhasakun

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

