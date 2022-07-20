Indian man dies of heart attack on island off Pattaya

An Indian man has died of a heart attack on Koh Larn island off Pattaya on July 18. The man, 43 year old Tandon Gaurav, reportedly died a minute after he sat down at a restaurant on the island. A fellow restaurant-goer tried to give Tandon CPR, but could not revive him. Tandon was then pronounced dead at Koh Larn Community Medical Center.

Tandon had been on a trip with his brother, Verma, and the two had arrived in Thailand on July 12. They planned to head back home on July 19, and had spent their last day in Thailand walking around Koh Larn.

The brothers then went to the restaurant to take a break. When they sat down, Tandon suffered cardiac arrest and fell out of his chair.

This news comes after another man died of a heart attack just last week in Chon Buri province. The man, 50 year old bus driver Wittaya Boonbanchong, died in a market restroom in Sri Racha district. Wittaya’s friend said that Wittaya had suffered from heart disease, and had not received proper medicine for a long time. He told police that Wittaya didn’t have time to travel to Rayong province where he was registered for his healthcare. Authorities took Wittaya’s body to a nearby hospital to wait for his relatives.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail