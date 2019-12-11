Canadian senior seriously injured after fall in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Canadian senior seriously injured after fall in Pattaya
PHOTO: View over Pattaya from the Pratunmak Hill area
A Canadian museum owner has been injured after a fall in the upscale Pratumnak Hill area in Pattaya. Rescue workers were notified of the incident at 4pm yesterday (Tuesday) and rushed to the scene to find the 86 year old man with a broken leg. He was rushed to hospital.
According to his daughter, 24 year old Wannisa Sukjai, he had arrived in Pattaya just four days ago. She says her father and some friends were walking up Pratumnak Hill when he slipped on a rock and slid down an embankment where he came to rest, five metres below.
She’s asked that the ground along the walkway be cleaned to prevent similar accidents in future. Authorities say they will inspect the area and check on the man’s health.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Pattaya Police up their game in knee-jerk reaction to German TV report
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
If you want to get things moving in Thailand, make a documentary saying how bad things are and show it on international TV. A German documentary slamming Pattaya has so far had more success than a hundred directives from head office.
The documentary was titled Achtung Abzocke.
The documentary portrayed Pattaya in a less-than-flattering light, so city officials are upping their safety game, with local police announcing a raft of new measures aimed at protecting visitors. Some of them have already been introduced in a swift knee-jerk reaction to the scathing criticism.
Read The Thaiger’s story about the documentary HERE.
Thailand’s interior ministry issued instructions for security to be increased after the documentary criticised Pattaya as being unsafe for tourists and run by local and international ‘mafia’. Police have now set up new safety zones and patrols on Beach Road and in other popular ‘sin-city’ touristy areas.
The Pattaya News reports that the zones run from the Dusit Hotel to Central, from Central Festival to Mike’s Mall and from Mike’s Mall to Walking Street.
Police officers will carry out patrols on foot, as well as by bike and police vehicle. They will conduct checks on “suspicious individuals”, while reminding Thai people who may be enjoying a drink on the beach that they shouldn’t give tourists any problems.
The police say they are singling out Thai men and ‘ladyboys’ who appear alone at the beach or on Walking Street, due to a number of recently-reported crimes against foreigners. They will also carry out stop-and-search checks on cars, checking for drugs, weapons, or drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Injured Irish tourist refuses to pay, starts fight, ends up on footpath in Pattaya
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
An Irish tourist who was allegedly attacked at a bar shortly after arriving in Pattaya was in fact the instigator, according to the venue’s staff and management.
46 year old Bart O’Gready was found unconscious on a sidewalk and bleeding heavily from multiple wounds early yesterday morning. He claimed to have been attacked by bar security, and appeared confused and heavily intoxicated. Police immediately began searching for suspects and seeking information about the incident.
The bar’s female manager, 34 year old Naruemon Panadit and the four staffers involved in the incident, went to a Pattaya police station where they said O’Gready ordered a beer and refused to pay for it. He allegedly claimed to be Irish mafia and demanded to know why he had to pay, according to The Pattaya News.
When Naruemon threatened to call the police the man slapped her face and and staff came to her aid. The man continued to attack staff, falling down and hitting his face on the floor, according to staff, who then ushered him out of the venue.
Naruemon presented CCTV footage to police which she says proves her side of the story.
O’Gready has not filed a police report and has refused to comment at this stage. Police are continuing their investigation.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Pattaya officials shamed into beefing up tourist security after German TV report
Pattaya officials are stepping up tourist safety measures after a German TV program reported widespread scams in the popular Thai ‘sin city’. The Thai Interior Ministry has told agencies to tighten tourist security in what’s widely seen as a knee-jerk reaction to the criticism in the documentary.
The TV show Achtung Abzocke documented scams such as taxi fare price gouging, overpriced products and services, and fake rail tickets and driving licenses. Scammers even pretend to be tourist police, according to Pattaya Deputy Mayor Ronnakit Ekkasingh as he was tackling the topics covered in the program with Thai media.
Ronnakit’s comments came at a meeting that included the Tourism Authority of Thailand, tourism associations and police.
“Pattaya has annual tourism income of more than 270 billion baht from some 18 million visitors, including 10 million foreign travellers.”
He told the meeting that it’s important to keep them safe. Ronnakit said the meeting agreed to create an integrated command centre near Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya’s south to prepare for the high season.
“Joint drills will be held to prepare against crime, floods and fires as well as accidents on land and sea. Steps will be taken to ensure fair prices for goods and services for tourists.”
Pattaya previously considered setting such a up a joint centre but the plan was scrapped due to location and environmental concerns. Although a Kuwaiti tourist was beaten and robbed by three Thai men at the beach in Pattaya in November, a chief of Pattaya’s tourist police said while there are many complaints of scams in Pattaya, serious crimes are rare.
“Most cases involve brawls in the streets between foreigners,” he told the Bangkok Post.
He told reporters CCTV cameras have been installed to boost safety and more are coming. (It was noted in a story last week that CCTV cameras along a popular bar Soi weren’t working)
He also said tourist police will work with other agencies to ensure tourist safety along Pattaya beach.
“From 10pm-4am every day, the beach will be divided into three separate patrol zones.”
The first zone stretches from the Dusit School to Pattaya Klang intersection, the extends from there to Mike Shopping Mall, and he third spans from Mike Shopping Mall to Pattaya Walking Street.
“Nine officers will patrol each zone, boosting safety for tourists and helping to prevent scams.”
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
Russian nabbed for 7 year overstay in Samui
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
Prostitution, the CIA, David Bowie and Patpong – Undercover in Bangkok infamous red light district
Teacher arrested for death of twins who stole his limes in Phattalung
Thai police seize another 743 million in Ponzi scheme assets
Canadian senior seriously injured after fall in Pattaya
What colour is your local hospital? Medical facilities to be colour-coded based on cost
Bangkok less popular, Taipei heads the list – World’s favourite city for expats
Four family members killed, 8 injured, after van driver falls asleep at the wheel in Prachuap Khiri Khan
Pattaya Police up their game in knee-jerk reaction to German TV report
Army chief slams reports Thanathorn avoided conscription as “fake news”
Thai massage could get UNESCO heritage status
Ride-hailing service Grab to be legalised in Thailand
Tesco to sell assets in Thailand and Malaysia
Russian tourist bitten by a monkey on To Sae Hill, Phuket town
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Phuket’s high season delayed until after Christmas
More direct flights between Vietnam and Thailand amid growth in tourism
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
Trending
- Food Scene3 days ago
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
- Crime3 days ago
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
- Chiang Mai24 hours ago
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
- Business2 days ago
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
- Entertainment3 days ago
BTS is Thailand’s most-streamed act on Spotify for 2019
- Bangkok4 days ago
Airport Link offers free rides on December 12 so people can watch the Royal Barge Procession
- Thailand2 days ago
You introduce new visa requirements? We don’t send any tours.” – Taiwan
- Phuket3 days ago
Polish tourist and Thai female remain missing after kayak trip off Phuket