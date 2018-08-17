National
Weather and dam authorities say they’re ready for the impact of Bebinca
Authorities say they’re well prepared for tropical storm Bebinca, with emergency response teams in full readiness and, importantly, with water levels being lowered in every dam in the storm’s path, leaving room for greater water inflows.
The Meteorological Department issued warnings yesterday saying the storm will bring heavy downpours throughout the upper regions of Thailand and may trigger flash floods in some areas today and tomorrow.
The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) and Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said they were prepared for the approaching storm and were confident that Bebinca’s impact would be limited.
Bebinca is forecast to make landfall in north Vietnam today, before moving westward to northern Laos and weakening into a tropical depression tomorrow. Even though Thailand is not in the storm’s direct path, the system will have an impact nationwide until tomorrow.
The TMD say that the storm would bring a very large volume of precipitation to the upper part of the country, especially in the North and Northeast, while also empowering the monsoon and so causing heavier than usual rain in the South, West and East of the Kingdom.
The Irrigation Department are assuring people living downstream of north-eastern dams that the department was properly managing the water in all reservoirs to relieve the flood situation and prevent overflowing dams, as well as to prevent major disasters.
SOURCE: The Nation
Government goes retro with new ‘moral code’ for students
“…kissing the cheeks of a member of the opposite sex or embracing them is “inappropriate.”
The Cabinet has approved the Education Ministry’s new regulations banning students from holding public gatherings, “inappropriate” displays of affection and causing public nuisance. The attempt to control students’ moral and social behaviour is a major step for the Junta, away from building roads and taming dissenting politicians to the private lives of its younger citizens.
The new regulations, which will be implemented after being published in the Royal Gazette, is a revamp of the 2005 regulation on students’ conduct that warned students against public displays of affection and causing a public nuisance at night.
The new regulation now also forbids public assembly likely to disturb order or go against morality, inappropriate acts of affection and obscenity in private and public places, and causing a nuisance. The regulation appears to be heavy on rhetoric but light on specifics, leaving broad interpretation for the ‘moral police’.
Education Ministry spokesperson Chalam Attatham said the 2005 regulation had to be revised in line with modern society and to close some loopholes.
He says the new rules better aim to protect students and promote acts that are appropriate and socially responsible. He said that though student behaviour seems to be improving, with fewer cases of them engaging in brawls, “[the new regulations] will give schools and authorities a tool to oversee their students”.
Meanwhile, Montri Sintawichai, director of the Child Protection Foundation, said: “What students need is not punishment, they need help.
“If a student is at risk of or is engaged in acts of sexual intimacy, apart from alerting the school or parents, we will also need good measures to help [them] continue their education and prevent such acts in the future,” he said.
Montri said a public assembly that may cause indecency and public nuisance is too broadly defined, as it could include singing or playing the guitar loudly.
Warat Phrueksakulnan, the director of Bureau of Scout Movement, Red Cross Youth and Student Affairs, said in an interview with Kom Chad Luek, that kissing the cheeks of a member of the opposite sex or embracing them is “inappropriate”.
Warat added that authorities overseeing student conduct should deter students from such acts by conducting random patrols at risk-prone areas every month and keeping a close watch during events such as Valentine’s Day.
Some students, however, find the regulations too intrusive.
Piyamanida Tumcha from Chulalongkorn University said the regulation infringed on her rights. “What if I like skateboarding, but people in my neighbourhood say it causes a public annoyance, am I banned from it?” she said.
She also questioned how the regulation could be enforced effectively, especially the ban on physical affection in public and private places.
“If it is done in private, I wonder how it harms the public? Also, if it is done in private places, how can they know and enforce the regulation?” she asked.
STORY: The Nation
Toon’s back on the road again
“The director admits there were many times when he was sure Toon couldn’t possibly finish his mission.”
A documentary comes out next month and follows the epic run led by Athiwara ‘Toon’ Khongmalai when he ran Thailand – south to north – to raise funds for Thailand’s public hospitals.
The trials, tribulations and triumphs captured on 16,300 minutes of footage filmed throughout the 55 day journey of rock star Toon as he ran from Betong, Yala in Thailand’s deep south to northernmost district of Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, are being told in the new documentary “2215 Chuea Baa Kla Kao” coming out on September 6.
The “2215” in the title, which translates as “2215, Belief, Crazy, Brave and Take a Step”, refers to the 2,215-kilometre journey that Toon undertook at the end of last year – slightly more than his planned run of 2,191km. That increase was down to his stops in different place along the way, as he went to local schools, visited the elderly waiting to donate money for the project and to government offices.
In the end, Toon’s overwhelmingly successful crosscountry run raised more than 1.2 billion baht for 11 public hospitals across the country.
In a nice twist, duty free giant King Power is expressing its thanks to Toon’s efforts by covering the admission price of 720,000 tickets so that Thais can watch the documentary for free between September 6 and 16. It is estimated that this will cost King Power some 144 million baht over and above its already generous donation of 100 million baht during the charity run.
“This is how I wanted to pay back the people who supported me during the run. They gave that support for free and now it’s time for me to give back,” says Toon.
Many Thais, of course, watched the live broadcast of the 55 day run and director Nottapon Boonprakob is quick to explain that the documentary contains plenty of behind-the-scenes footage that adds to the power of the story.
“The live broadcast really only shows Toon and his followers running. Through this film, we want to portray what drove him to undertake the mission, how he was able to succeed and what pushed him to complete it despite the many obstacles and injuries,” says the director.
With so much footage to choose from, Nottapon has carefully selected the scenes that tell the real story of the marathon journey.
“I don’t want to over praise him as a hero but portray him as an ordinary man with a passion to do something for others and an individual who can be weak and feel pain like anybody else. The documentary shows the unseen parts of the journey and gives us a better understanding of this man,” says the director.
Nottapon adds that this is not a conventional documentary with interviews and flashbacks. Yes, it does contain a few interviews but mainly relies on events and situations to reveal Toon Bodyslam. The idea for the documentary was initiated by Toon himself, when he approached GDH a while back to ask whether they could do anything with the footage of an earlier run from Bangkok to Bang Saphan in Prachuap Khiri Khan. He later amended his request, telling the studio he would be running from Betong to Mae Sai. Producer Wanruedee Pongsittisak thought it was a crazy idea but was nonetheless happy to support the project.
“I joined Toon’s first charity run Bangkok to Bang Saphan – and was overwhelmed by the positive energy along the route, so of course I was happy to support him,” Wanruedee says.
GDH handed the project to Nottapon, who had previously worked with its former incarnation of GTH as a scriptwriter for the movies directed by his elder brother Chayanop, namely “Suckseed” and “May Who?” He has also directed TV commercials and music videos and took the Social Documentary Film course at the School of Visual Arts in New York City.
After a recent screening of the documentary, Toon remained silent. The nervous production team put his quietness down to the fact that he probably didn’t like the film.
“It is not that I don’t like it,” he said later. “The point is I have my own picture and the movie collects valuable information along the run, by not focusing on me. But after they explained why they opted to present this way, I don’t have anything against it.
“The story should create a force or inspire people to do something that benefits them personally or the wider society such as starting jogging or taking care of their health. That was my intention and I hope the documentary will achieve that aim,” says Toon.
The director opted to keep the crew small, selected four people to man the two cameras and two more for editing. The two camera teams followed the run from the beginning, shooting on two motorcycles or from the top of a car and capturing interesting moments along the way including the cheering crowds along the road. They also followed Toon in the car he used to rest. At the end of each day, the two editors would go through the footage and write the daily record.
“Shooting this movie was tough and exhausting work as we had to carry the camera all day long. The camera broke and we had an accident but how could we complain when we saw him running even though he was tired?” says the director.
The trailer shows Toon crying out in pain when the doctor treats him for an injury – and there were several during the run – and as he relaxes in the private area, scenes that were not included in the live broadcast. Like many people who witnessed the run, the director admits there were many times when he was sure Toon couldn’t possibly finish his mission.
Watch a preview of the documentary here…
https://web.facebook.com/kaokonlakao/videos/1936662926423542/
“His fitness preparation wasn’t really designed for a crosscountry run because he continued to work hard, didn’t get enough rest and didn’t even manage his diet, all of which are essentials to prepare the body for a tough mission,” he says.
Free screenings will be available from September 6-16 nationwide at Major Cineplex and SF Cinema and limited to one show a day during weekdays and two screenings a day on weekends.
Toon will also take the movie on a road show nationwide from September to February and hold activities like short charity runs along with screenings.
Donations can be made through different channels: at the donation box, using the QR code via mobile banking, by SMS or through SCB Bank account 0163045567.
For more information, visit Facebook.com/kaokonlakao/
Carnage continues on Thai roads
People die on Thai roads, at the scene of the accident, at a rate of 39 per day (average for 2018). This shameful and tragic toll was exceeded on Tuesday this week when 58 people lost their lives on Thai roads.
While this was the single worst day for road deaths this month, the figures are still unofficial and grow in the weeks that follow any road incident as all jurisdictions eventually send their reports in. Plus there are those who die in hospitals which aren’t taken into account in the reporting of road deaths. Then, of course, are the thousands who are maimed or injured each year who we rarely hear about.
Daily News has reported one of the worst cases which occurred last Tuesday involving a young lady who had just left the showroom on her shiny new Honda Zoomer-X.
The motorbike had only 2 kilometers on the clock when 19 year old Looksorn Bunchoo from Sisaket was involved in a collision.
When police arrived a pick-up was parked 40 metres away from the accident scene on the Rangsit to Nakorn Nayok road near the Piak Hua Pla Restaurant. Her head had been crushed under the wheel of the pick-up.
Her helmet was unused, still sitting under the seat of the bike. The ignition key was still in its plastic covering.
So far 8,901 people have died at the scene of accidents since the start of 2018. In August, so far, there have been 453 fatalities on Thai roads.
The Thaiger has chosen not to include the link of the graphic accident shown on the original story.
Drive safely. Always wear a bike helmet and NEVER drink and drive.
SOURCE: Daily News
