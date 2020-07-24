Mother, daughter run over by pickup truck in Pathum Thani | The Thaiger

News Desk
Mother, daughter run over by pickup truck in Pathum Thani
A mother and daughter were run over today by a pickup truck carrying furniture reversing down a busy road in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok. The shocking incident was caught on surveillance footage. The pair had stepped into the road and didn’t notice the truck creeping up on them from behind.
Fortunately, both mother and child survived. Poh Teck Tung Rescue Foundation told the Daily News they were taken to hospital with leg and rib injuries.
Comments, criticisms and shares have been many on Thai social media. Most blame the pickup driver, but others say the mother and daughter shouldn’t have been standing in the road and should have looked to their left. Still, others say they appeared to have been waiting for a bus and shouldn’t have stepped off the sidewalk at all.
Local police say that the driver clearly could not see behind him properly and was negligent.
They suggested he should fit his truck an additional mirror, or better yet not reverse down a busy road but go to a U-turn to get back to where he wanted.
They say they plan on inviting the driver in for a “chat” with the victims when possible.
Thailand
Arrest warrant withdrawn, all charges dropped against Red Bull heir
Police announced today that all charges are being dropped against jet-setting fugitive Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, heir to the Bangkok billionaire family that co-founded Red Bull, the world’s leading energy drink, theoretically making him free to return to Thailand. He stood accused in the hit-and-run death of a police officer in 2012 and fled the country 5 years later after failing to appear for at least 8 legal summonses.
A senior officer at Bangkok’s Thonglor Police Station told CNN that the Office of the Attorney-General decided not to indict Yoovidhya and the arrest warrant against him had been revoked. National Police Commissioner Chakthip Chaijinda did not oppose the decision.
The case drew attention from media around the world after Yoovidhya allegedly crashed his black Ferrari into a policeman on a motorbike on September 3, 2012, leading to the man’s death. He was charged with drunk driving, negligence causing death and committing a hit-and-run. A conviction would have potentially resulted in being imprisoned over 10 years. Although the Yoovidhyas are among Thailand’s richest families, he was released on a bail of 500,000 baht.
In a related story, the Yoovidhya family is preparing to invest US$150 million (4.8 billion baht) to re-establish the Red Bull brand in China, where they’ve been involved in a protracted battle of billionaires with a former partner.
The family’s TCP Group formed a venture in China with the Reignwood Group, controlled by Thai-Chinese businessman Chanchai Ruayrungruang, also known as Yan Bin, in the mid-1990s. TCP says the partnership expired in September 2018. The Red Bull brand, products and distribution rights have been the subjects of litigation ever since. Reignwood retains control of the China business, but TCP Group still owns the Red Bull brand and trademarks in China and worldwide.
Chanchai, who served as an adviser to the government of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra and reportedly remains close to him, is worth $2.9 billion (92 billion baht), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
The Yoovidhya family was ranked Asia’s sixth richest, with a fortune of $24.5 billion (778 billion baht), according to a Bloomberg report in August last year.
Bangkok
Transport Ministry says they still want to negotiate the 24 billion baht Hopewell pay-out
Driving out to Don Mueang Airport it’s difficult not to notice the new BTS line that now extends from Mo Chit and past the airport. It looks finished and, apparently, will open before the end of the year. But running alongside are the remnants of an earlier, and very expensive, attempt to build a link out to Don Mueang, at the time in the 1990s, the only airport in Bangkok.
Hopewell Thailand won the contract, then it was cancelled after they’d started building it (the huge concrete arches are all still there), Hopewell sued… and it’s been going on and on, in court, until the Supreme Administrative Court handed down its final decision this week. Thailand’s Transport Ministry and State Railway of Thailand have been instructed to pay 24 billion baht in compensation to Hopewell Thailand. But Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob says that the Ministry still intends to fight on, with another case still pending in the Central Administrative Court.
The Supreme Administrative Court on Wednesday upheld the Central Administrative Court’s decision to reject another retrial in the ongoing legal conflict (code for ‘blame game) between the Transport Ministry and the SRT, as well as the legal battle over compensation with Hopewell Thailand.
HERE is some history on the long-running kerfuffle over the Hopewell contract.
The cases results from an arbitration panel’s order that the Thai government pay compensation for the cancellation of the 80 billion baht rail and highway project. The Minister says, that in the latest court case filed in the Central Administrative Court on June 17, the Transport Ministry and the State Railway of Thailand questioned the legality of Hopewell Thailand’s registration.
The transport minister says that a panel is now being set up to initiate more negotiation with Hopewell Thailand.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says that the case “dates back many years”, but the Government will respect the court’s ruling and Transport Ministry has been instructed to try to solve the problem. He does not blame any specific party for the loss of the court case.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
PS. The Thaiger thinks that the cement and steel columns and arches, that sit as a constant reminder of 90s state corruption and inefficiencies, should be turned into an art installation. There are hundreds of concrete arches that could be used to focus people’s attention onto creative Thai artists rather than the 24 billion baht financial gaff.
Crime
Hospital steps up security after gang fights
Following incidents at 2 hospitals in greater Bangkok, in which 3 staff were injured, prompting a female doctor to resign, Udon Thani Hospital has set up a new security system to prevent damage from brawls between the northeastern province’s rival gangs. The hospital’s director says tight security is necessary, citing 4 patients recently brought in with severe injuries from a gang fight.
He says that although friends and family are normally allowed to visit patients, members of rival gangs often show up pretending to be kin and further attack the patients and damage equipment and property. In this case, security guards were stationed at the doors of the 4 patients’ rooms and didn’t let in any “friends” or family.
The director said that apart from stationing security officials at doors and informing local police, the hospital has now also set up a system in which loud alarms will sound if anyone tries to break down doors, giving staff enough time to secure expensive equipment. The hospital has also created safe areas for staff to hide in the case of severe violence.
The director saysthe hospital called on the Public Health Ministry to find a solution after it endured 6 gang fights on the premises over 2 months, and the ministry responded by setting up the new security system.
