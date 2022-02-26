With Pattaya’s Covid-19 surge, city PR “requests” no events with over 50 people

Pattaya City Public Relations announced yesterday that people shouldn’t hold gatherings or parties with more than 50 people. This news came after Chon Buri province reported 1,419 new Covid infections, and 2 new deaths in the province, yesterday.

The Pattaya News noted that the announcement is not a legal order from the Chon Buri governor at this stage, but a “request”. The Pattaya City Deputy Mayor spoke to TPN media about the so-called request to limit numbers of people gathering at this time.

“Due to many confirmed Covid-19 cases in Pattaya and Chon Buri, activities involving more than 50 people gathering SHOULD not be held.”

Pattaya has now postponed a music festival after 1,250 new infections hit Chon Buri province on Thursday. The locations and artist lineup had already been confirmed for the entire month of March.

Meanwhile, Thai officials are still considering whether or not to cancel water fights and parties on Songkran. Songkran events have been canceled in Thailand ever since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will meet next week to discuss what steps will be taken for Songkran this year, although they’ve already foreshadowed that there will be restrictions on the water parties and festivities.

The CCSA chair said people will be able to celebrate Songkran in a way “as close to normal as possible”, though it won’t be completely normal.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | Thai PBS World