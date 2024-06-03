Wife allegedly hires hitman for husband’s murder for 300,000 baht

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A wife allegedly orchestrated the murder of her 44 year old husband by hiring a hitman through an application for 300,000 baht. This shocking revelation came after his family suspected foul play following his mysterious death in Maha Sarakham Province.

Police officials held a press conference this morning to announce significant progress in the case. Deputy Commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Noppasin Poolsawat, alongside Commander of the Metropolitan Police Investigation Division, Theeradej Thamsuthee, shared details about the investigation and arrests.

They revealed that Wannipa, also known as Mod, the wife of the owner of a Thai massage school named Phichit Kleepjinda, along with accomplices 25 year old Saroj Sueasuwan and Weerapat Sukonthasap have been arrested. Another suspect, 25 year old Natthaphon Sirinonrang, who was identified as the gunman, remains at large, with the latest evidence suggesting he may be near the border.

The investigation connected the shooting incident that occurred on April 8 in the Wang Thonglang area in Bangkok to Phichit’s subsequent death at his residence. The police collected substantial evidence, leading to arrest warrants being issued for the four suspects. Wannipa is accused of being the mastermind and pointing out her husband’s location to the hitmen. Saroj prepared the weapons and vehicle, Weerapat drove the motorcycle used in the crime, and Nattaphol carried out the shooting.

“Initially, Saroj and Weerapat confessed to their involvement in the plot, admitting they were paid for their roles and provided crucial information that benefited the investigation.”

However, Wannipa has only partially confessed, claiming there were ongoing conflicts and jealousy issues between her and her husband.

Further details emerged about the financial transactions involved in the hiring process. Wannipa allegedly transferred 45,000 baht to Nattaphol and 33,000 baht to Saroj initially, with additional cash payments totalling around 300,000 baht. The plan to assassinate Phichit was reportedly set in motion after a heated argument in March. The hitman, Nattaphol, was engaged at the end of March and travelled to Bangkok on April 1 to meet with Wannipa, who then guided him to her husband’s whereabouts.

Revealing evidence

The evidence indicated Wannipa meticulously planned the assassination, pointing out Phichit’s exact locations, including a specific bar where the final act took place on April 8. The investigation is ongoing to determine how long the accomplices had known each other and the full extent of their relationship. The primary motives identified include family conflicts and the potential financial benefits for Wannipa upon Phichit’s death.

Nopasin mentioned that the investigation has uncovered that Wannipa sought hitmen through an application, indicating premeditated intent. The police are also probing connections to Maha Sarakham, where Phichit was found dead. Despite the initial failed attempt on his life, the gang continued to communicate with Wannipa, suggesting a persistent effort to carry out the murder.

The autopsy and further investigations are ongoing to establish the precise cause and manner of death, reported KhaoSod.

The police are also expanding their investigation to include close associates and anyone else potentially involved.