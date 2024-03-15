US asks TikTok to cut ties with China or face ban

Photo courtesy of HKFP

In a landmark decision, the US House of Representatives voted to pass a bill that could force TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, to cut all ties with its Chinese parent company or face a ban in the United States.

With United States President Joe Biden signalling his readiness to sign off on the legislation pending Senate approval, fears over Beijing’s sway on the platform and its access to sensitive user data loom large.

In a defiant response, China vows to retaliate, asserting its determination to safeguard its interests against what it deems as unjust US legislative manoeuvres. Meanwhile, Hong Kong offers a chilling preview of a TikTok-less world, having bid adieu to the platform since July 2020 under the shadow of Beijing’s draconian national security law.

The abrupt departure of TikTok from Hong Kong, leaving users in the lurch, underscores the grim realities of online censorship under authoritarian regimes. As the security law tightens its grip, tech titans like Google, Facebook, and Twitter opt for a principled stand, suspending data compliance to protect users’ freedom of expression.

However, the spectre of tighter controls looms large with the looming enactment of Article 23, raising concerns over a further crackdown on dissent and civil liberties. Against this backdrop, TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, maintains its innocence, vehemently denying any collusion with Beijing despite legal obligations imposed by China’s national security laws.

With its headquarters nestled in Beijing and offices sprawled across the globe, ByteDance’s web of influence extends far and wide. Yet, as the battle for data sovereignty rages on, the fate of TikTok hangs in the balance, casting a shadow over its estimated one billion users worldwide, reported HKFP.

While TikTok blocks access for users in Hong Kong, savvy netizens navigate around restrictions, underscoring the cat-and-mouse game of digital freedoms versus state control.

