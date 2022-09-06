Thailand
Tuk-Tuk driver fined after ripping off a tourists | GMT
Tuk-Tuk driver fined and sent for attitude adjustment training after ripping off tourist. Steeper fines were put on hold for three months—safety warning over new hotel rules. A luxury hotel in Koh Samui robbed 70 million baht worth of assets. Also, the Thai PM was sleeping on the job—all this and more on today’s Good Morning Thailand.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Study uses mobile data to improve domestic tourism trends
Woman bitten by cockroach suffers allegic reaction in Thailand
Public park becomes dog-friendly in Bangkok, Thailand
Ascott Thonglor Bangkok – a luxury serviced apartment, and upscale hotel in the heart of Bangkok
Proposal would allow small hotels to operate as a homestay
Humpbacked beggar illegally earning over 100,000 baht a month sent back to Cambodia
UPDATE: Truck carrying elephant overturns in northern Thailand
UPDATE: Actress’ rape complaint could expose political corruption in Thailand
Hike on traffic fines delayed, but ticket prices will be consistant
British tourist hospitalised after accident at the Grand Canyon in northern Thailand
Sweary tuk tuk driver tries to rip off tourists in Bangkok
Tuk-Tuk driver fined after ripping off a tourists | GMT
Runner rescued after falling down 200-meter chasm
China approves world’s first inhaled Covid-19 vaccine
Thailand’s caretaker PM caught sleeping on the job
Thailand News Today | Royalist group targets german activist who protested against the Thai govt
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
Thaksin tells suspended Thailand PM Prayut ‘to go with dignity’
The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
Best day trips and tours in Phuket for a short gateway (2022)
VIDEO: Foreign driver causes horror crash in southern Thailand, 2 killed, 1 injured
UPDATE: Governor rushing to feed over 800 Phuket flood victims
VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
Russia plans to install facial recognition surveillance technology in Thailand
Bangkok’s Yaowarat Rd is one of globe’s top 10 hippest places
3 dishes from Thailand feature in Asia’s top 50 best street foods
Professor says Bangkok predicted to sink by 2100
Thai Airways sells five Airbus A340s stored away for 13 years
Thailand to boost tourism revenue by hosting Indian weddings, says TAT
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews23 hours ago
The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
-
Best of1 day ago
Best day trips and tours in Phuket for a short gateway (2022)
-
Phuket2 days ago
UPDATE: Governor rushing to feed over 800 Phuket flood victims
-
Phuket4 days ago
VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods
-
Phuket3 days ago
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
-
Thailand4 days ago
Officers face 50 years in jail for soliciting bribes from erotic massage parlour
-
Thailand20 hours ago
Thailand’s caretaker PM caught sleeping on the job
-
Thailand3 days ago
Traffic fines see a hefty price spike on Monday
Recent comments: