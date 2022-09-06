Connect with us

Thailand

Tuk-Tuk driver fined after ripping off a tourists | GMT

Published

 on 

YouTube video

Tuk-Tuk driver fined and sent for attitude adjustment training after ripping off tourist. Steeper fines were put on hold for three months—safety warning over new hotel rules. A luxury hotel in Koh Samui robbed 70 million baht worth of assets. Also, the Thai PM was sleeping on the job—all this and more on today’s Good Morning Thailand.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Thommo
2022-09-06 11:07
Maybe they can borrow my attitude adjustor 🔨

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism39 seconds ago

Study uses mobile data to improve domestic tourism trends
Thailand15 mins ago

Woman bitten by cockroach suffers allegic reaction in Thailand
Bangkok49 mins ago

Public park becomes dog-friendly in Bangkok, Thailand
Sponsored4 hours ago

Ascott Thonglor Bangkok – a luxury serviced apartment, and upscale hotel in the heart of Bangkok
Tourism56 mins ago

Proposal would allow small hotels to operate as a homestay
Crime1 hour ago

Humpbacked beggar illegally earning over 100,000 baht a month sent back to Cambodia
Thailand2 hours ago

UPDATE: Truck carrying elephant overturns in northern Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime2 hours ago

UPDATE: Actress’ rape complaint could expose political corruption in Thailand
Transport3 hours ago

Hike on traffic fines delayed, but ticket prices will be consistant
Thailand3 hours ago

British tourist hospitalised after accident at the Grand Canyon in northern Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

Sweary tuk tuk driver tries to rip off tourists in Bangkok
Thailand4 hours ago

Tuk-Tuk driver fined after ripping off a tourists | GMT
Eastern Thailand17 hours ago

Runner rescued after falling down 200-meter chasm
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

China approves world’s first inhaled Covid-19 vaccine
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand’s caretaker PM caught sleeping on the job
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Royalist group targets german activist who protested against the Thai govt
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending