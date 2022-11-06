Traveling in Thailand? What’s better, North or South of Thailand?

So you’re in Bangkok but can’t decide where to head next? Between the rolling hills of the north and the pristine beaches in the south, it can be hard to choose which part of Thailand you should travel to. So, to help you decide, we have broken down the differences between the north and south of Thailand in this video.

https://youtu.be/5Rq44-8hmgQ

