The Vegetarian Festival, Thai Riot vehicles, Sandbox figures | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 105 | Thaiger

In today’s episode Jay and Tim talk about whether Myanmar should be invited to the ASEAN summit, Repairs to Thai Riot vehicles, Phuket Sandbox figures by the TAT, the start of the vegetarian festival in Phuket as well as the King Power Mahanakorn building and the UK.

