Thailand is home to 15 condominium projects selling condo units for more than 50 million baht each, according to the Agency for Real Estate Affairs (AREA).

Matichon reports that the President of AREA’s Thai Real Estate Research and Valuation Information Centre, Sophon Pornchokchai, revealed on Tuesday that the most expensive condominium unit in Thailand is worth a whopping 887.2 million baht.

Thailand’s most expensive detached house is a measly 230 million baht in comparison.

All of Thailand’s most opulent and pricey condos are located in Bangkok and surrounding areas…

Thailand’s Top 10 Most Expensive Condos

Aman Nai Lert Residences

This 36-storey building in the Lumpini subdistrict of Bangkok is both a luxury hotel and a condominium. Floors 11-28 are home to condo units 1,109 square metres in size, on sale for 887.2 million baht – or 800,000 baht per square metre. So far, nine have been purchased.

2. Four Seasons Private Residences

Located along the Chao Phraya River on Soi Charoen Krung 64 Road, Yannawa subdistrict, Sathorn district, this 73-storey condominium is home to four-bedroom condos 392 square metres in size, on sale for 195.96 million baht each, or 500,000 baht per square metre. So far, 25 units have been sold.

3. Mulberry Grove The Forestias

These six low-rise residences, located on Soi Bangna – Trad Road in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province, offer sustainable luxury amid enchanting green spaces. Penthouses, 750 square metres in size, are on sale for 180 million baht each, or 255,319 baht per square metre. At present, two units are remaining.

4. Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside

Located on Rama IV Road in Silom, this 69-floor high-rise condo building has 395 square metre units on sale for 180 million baht or 455,696 baht per square metre. These penthouse-style units focus on spacious living, boasting 6.6 metre-tall ceilings.

5. Tonson One Residence

Tonson One Residence is a 29-storey duplex located on Soi Tonson in the Lumpini area of Bangkok, selling 300 square metre units for 105 million baht each, or 350,000 baht per square metre. Two units have sold so far.

6. Q House Condo Sukhumvit 79

Located in Phra Khanong, Q House Condo is a 42-storey condominium building with 288 square metres, four-bedroom units on sale for 98 million baht each, or 340,277 baht per square metre. So far, 14 units have been taken.

7. The Aspen Tree @ The Forestias

A residence for those 50 years old or more only, this 5-storey condo offers units of 213.77 square metres in size, featuring two bedrooms and a private garden for 94.3 million baht each, or 440,997 baht per square metre. Located on the Soi Bangna – Trad Road in the Bang Phli district in Samut Prakan province.

8. SCOPE Langsuan

SCOPE Langsuan is a 34-storey luxury condo in the Lumpini zone of the capital with three-bedroom units, 240 square metres in size, on sale for 92 million baht each, or 383,333 baht per square metre. With hotel-like facilities and services, SCOPE is home to two separate onsens for men and women and provides maid service thrice per week.

9. Windshell Narathiwas

Condo rooms on sale for 88 million each can be found at Windshell Narathiwas, a charming 28-storey residence on the Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Road in Sathorn district. Rooms are a lofty 562 square metres in size.

10. AESTIQ Thonglor

In the heart of Thonglor, 292 square metre condo rooms are on sale at AESTIQ for 87.6 million baht or 300,000 baht per square metre. Eight units are remaining.