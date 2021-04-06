Thailand wants incoming travellers to download tracking app before arrival | Thaiger

Thailand is wanting incoming travellers to download its pandemic health tracking app before arriving in order to streamline safety procedures for its upcoming reopening. The request come along with a list of others including proof of a negative Covid test and the mandatory time needed to be spent in quarantine.

Thai officials say potential tourists should pre-register for their visits using Thailand Plus, which is a special Covid-19 tracker app that can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices (App Store or Google Play). To register, you can use your Certificate of Entry. The app will use QR codes to help you gain access to certain areas such as department stores and shops.

The app will track your location using your phone’s bluetooth and GPS technologies. It will also use these to alert authorities if you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. Despite privacy concerns, the app’s developers say your location is confidential and can only be seen by the Department of Disease Control and Health Ministry.

Aside from registering on Thailand Plus, incoming travellers also need to follow certain steps in order to arrive legally. Those steps include undergoing a RT-PCR test on certain days during their quarantine periods. Travellers must also have the necessary documents required to enter the Kingdom.

Documents include:

• A valid visa or re-entry permit (unless you are listed under the visa-free countries)

• A Certificate of Entry issued by the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate

• A Covid-19 health insurance policy with a minimum coverage of US$100,000

• Confirmation of an Alternative State Quarantine hotel booking

• A medical certificate with a RT-PCR laboratory result indicating that Covid-19 is not detected and issued no more than 72 hours before departure.

Thailand is also allowing those who are vaccinated undergo a shortened quarantine time of 7 days, down from the previous time of 14 days. Along with all other documentation, inoculated travellers must show proof along with registering at Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health.

SOURCE: The Star