Thailand
Thailand Top Stories | Bitkub company and coin value surges as SCB buys 51% of shares |November 4
Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: Bitkub company and coin value surges as SCB buys 51% of shares, Central plans 500 million baht reboot for New Years festival season, Cold season officially begins in Thailand, Australia offers new permanent visas for Hong Kong nationals, Netflix pulls episodes in Philippines over South China Sea map.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Major political parties weigh in on whether to amend Thailand’s lèse majesté law
Bangkok Governor warns of stiff penalty for Loy Krathong fireworks
PM Prayut urges a new Thailand focused on tourism, sustainability
Breathtaking Luxury Villas in Phuket for Sale by CBRE
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Six gunmen attack police vehicle in Deep South, two officers injured
Girl recovering well after Thailand’s first case of “severe side-effects” from Pfizer vaccine
Thailand Top Stories | Bitkub company and coin value surges as SCB buys 51% of shares |November 4
Thailand Pass Issues, Thai Airways in trouble again | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep. 124
Airbnb reports surge in Thailand accommodation searches since re-opening
Department of Health begs for responsible drinking in restaurants
Thammasat, Foreign Ministry in he said/she said spat over failed Moderna donation
Thursday Covid Update: 7,982 new cases and 68 deaths
More cuts at Thai Airways as flagship carrier continues rehab process
Chinese travellers forced to stay home as rest of Asia re-opens to tourism
Bitkub company and crypto-coin value surges as SCB buys 51% of shares
4.4 billion baht Supreme Court corruption case about futsal courts
Thailand Pass workaround for API error
November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
Thailand Covid zones update: Alcohol, curfews, dining, schools, getting together
17 more countries added to (almost) no quarantine list in Thailand
Consular Deparment FAQ on Thailand Pass entry November 1
Thailand Pass: all systems go for Monday
6,600+ arrive on first day of Thailand’s reopening
New zone restrictions: Booze, curfew, dining, schools, gatherings updated
Thailand re-opens: minimal quarantine for vaccinated tourists from 63 countries
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says Loy Krathong festivals will be allowed
Thailand Top Stories | Suvarnabhumi prepared to accommodate visitors from 63 countries | November 2
Killing off retirement opportunities in Thailand – OPINION
Pattaya frustrated by exclusion from alcohol ban lift in restaurants
Disgraced cop Thitisan and 6 other officers charged in death-in-custody case
Sinovac or vaccine mix now accepted for Australian travel
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand Pass workaround for API error
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand Covid zones update: Alcohol, curfews, dining, schools, getting together
- Thailand4 days ago
Consular Deparment FAQ on Thailand Pass entry November 1
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
- Thailand2 days ago
6,600+ arrive on first day of Thailand’s reopening
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand re-opens: minimal quarantine for vaccinated tourists from 63 countries
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says Loy Krathong festivals will be allowed
- Opinion3 days ago
Killing off retirement opportunities in Thailand – OPINION
Recent comments: