Thailand Top Stories | Bitkub company and coin value surges as SCB buys 51% of shares |November 4

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: Bitkub company and coin value surges as SCB buys 51% of shares, Central plans 500 million baht reboot for New Years festival season, Cold season officially begins in Thailand, Australia offers new permanent visas for Hong Kong nationals, Netflix pulls episodes in Philippines over South China Sea map.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.