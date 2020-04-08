Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
111 new Thai coronavirus cases. 3 more deaths, all foreigners
111 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus have been announced today.
Of the 111 cases announced today, 69 got the virus from contact other infected people, while 42 were those returning from a religious festival in Indonesia.
Phuket is the province with the highest percentage of active Covid-19 cases, nearly 40 people per 100,000 population, while Bangkok has a rate of 21.6 people per 100,000.
A total of 889 people have recovered from the virus in Thailand.
Over half returning from Indonesia tested positive with Covid-19
42 of the 76 Thais who returned from Indonesia last Monday have now ended up testing positive as Covid-19 patients.
Members of the Thai Islamic community travelled to Indonesia to preform “Dawah” an Islamic missionary tradition, amidst a rise of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia.
After health care workers examined the passengers on their return flight, the group has now been separated and sent to either hospitals or quarantine areas in Songkhla, Narathiwat and Pattani. 42 of the 76 passengers were positive with Covid-19.
As a result of the half the aircraft returning positive results, 35 LionAir staff have been quarantined in a hotel in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district. So far none of the staff has symptoms.
Visa amnesty announced, awaiting PM’s signature
Good news for foreigners and expats who have been worrying about their visa situation.
The Immigration Bureau has announced that the Thai Cabinet has approved a plan to offer automatic visa extensions for foreigners, though it won’t come into effect until it has been signed by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The measure follows complaints of overcrowding and risk of virus infection at immigration offices across the country.
Some details of the new rules emerged yesterday after local blogger Richard Barrow wrote on his Twitter account that the bureau has proposed plans to give every foreign national an automatic 30 day stay extension, and that the 90-day reporting will be temporarily suspended.
But Immigration officials said today…
“Who is he? He is not the Immigration Bureau. How could he come out to say something like that? We will make official announcements when it becomes effective.”
UPDATE: Prime Minsiter Chan-o-cha has now signed the amnesty!
Pattaya commences lockdown from April 9 onwards
Today, Chon Buri’s governor has approved the Pattaya City’s proposal to lock down the town at 2pm from tomorrow (April 9) for 21 days.
It is not a new curfew, but a limitation on people travelling in and out of the city.
Pattaya City will commence a 24 hour lock down where those who are not residents of Pattaya or not working there will not be allowed access to the wider city area until the situation improves. Multiple checkpoints will be set up during the lockdown to prevent people in and out of the city. Those who are not exempted in the lockdown announcement, but find it necessary to travel, will have to seek permission from the district offices first.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Can't get enough Thaiger? Try Thaiger Radio @ 102.75FM with music, weather, traffic, news & local programming or view some Thailand Top 10s lists.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Over half returning from Indonesia tested positive with Covid-19
42 of the 76 Thais who returned from Indonesia on Monday have now ended up as Covid-19 patients.
Members of the Thai Islamic community travelling to Indonesia to preform “Dawah ” an Islamic missionary tradition, amidst a rise of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia, have returned with over half testing positive.
After health care workers examined the returnees, 22 have been sent to quarantine at Southern Lak Muang Stadium in the southern Songkhla province, including 11 who are under observation, 10 who are confirmed positive for Covid-19, and one who tested negative.
7 were sent to Seangtham Vittaya School in Narathiwat province in the Deep South where 5 are under observation and 2 others have tested positive.
In the southern province of Pattani, 13 returnees have been quarantined in government facilities. 8 are under observation and 7 tested positive to the virus.
The other 26 returnees have been quarantined at Songkhla Rajabhat University Satun campus where 16 tested positive.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
New coronavirus cases in Thailand fall to 38, 1 more death
In another dramatic drop in new case numbers, Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported only 38 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, and one additional death.
The cumulative death toll for Thailand now stands at 27.
The 38 new infections appears to show a declining trend from the 51 cases reported yesterday and and the 102 logged on Sunday, but officials warn there is no way to know the actual number of cases and how quickly the virus is spreading because, as is the case worldwide, very few people in Thailand have been tested.
Of the new 38 cases, 17 people were in close contact with previous patients. 11 of them were in Bangkok and contracted the disease from family members, colleagues and friends. 7 new patients worked in crowded areas or closely with foreigners:
Other new cases included 3 health workers, 3 visitors to crowded places and 3 Thais who returned from overseas. 5 cases are still under investigation.
Surat Thani village headman kills monk and his assistant
Avillage headman in Surat Thani has been arrested after allegedly killing a monk and his assistant near the entrance to Khao Phela monastery.
Police arrived at the scene at 2am where they found a pickup loaded with torches, fuel and coconut husks. A 48 year old man was lying dead on the back of the vehicle with a gunshot wound to his neck.
10 metres away was the dead body of a 49 year old monk lying on the ground. He had two gunshot wounds, one in the back of his head and the other in his chest.
A .32 handgun was found near his body.
55 year old Manop Kopin, the headman of a village in tambon Samor Thong, was waiting for authorities and surrendered himself. Police are continuing the investigation.
Indonesian cases spike, 24 doctors have now died
The Indonesian archipelago has announced its highest daily increase in Covid-19 coronavirus cases. There has also been a concerning rise in the deaths of doctors and health workers at the frontline of the national fight against the disease. Statistics have doubled in the last week.
The 209 confirmed deaths is the highest death rate and number of fatalities in Asia, outside of China.
A spokesman for the Indonesian Doctors Association, also confirmed that 24 Indonesian doctors have now died from Covid-19 causing regional medical authorities to fear that the real rate of Covid-19 infections in Indonesia is much higher than reported.
CAUTION: Sterilising machines unsafe for humans
Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration deputy secretary-general says that The World Health Oraganisation is encouraging people not to use any Covid-19 “sterilising machine services”, including UV and spray tunnels.
He says they are harmful to the skin and exposure to the radiation or chemicals may even cause cancer.
“Most of the antiseptic used in the spray tunnels are those allowed for sterilising surfaces of various materials, but not for human skin.
Don Mueang Airport uses hiatus to upgrade
Bangkok’s Don Mueang international airport is turning the Covid-19 crisis into an opportunity to do a make-over whilst there is virtually no one in the terminal.
The coronavirus outbreak has forced the suspension of domestic and international flights, grinding air traffic into and out of Don Mueang airport to a complete halt.
So the airport is pushing ahead with a refurb costing 126 million baht.
There are three projects – a 99 million baht improvement of the air-conditioning system, a re-carpeting of most of the terminal priced at 18 million baht, and a nine million baht switch to LED lights to save energy.
Don Mueang is the country’s second busiest airport, after Suvarnabhumi. A plan is also afoot to expand Don Mueang largely served by budget carriers.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
All Nakhon Ratchasima hotels ordered closed
Today the governor of the northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province Vichian Channothai, also chairman of the provincial communicable diseases committee, signed an order to shut down all hotels to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. The order is effective immediately and until further notice.
All hotels with current guests are required to inform district health officials of their total numbers, their names and their expected departure dates. Any guests who show any symptoms or are suspected to be infected with the virus must be reported to health officials for investigation.
Earlier the governor issued several orders closing down high risk places such as entertainment venues, department stores, service outlets and most natural and tourist attractions. A village in tambon Tha Ang of Chok Chai district was also ordered locked down.
The Nakhon Ratchasima Covid-19 Response Centre reported today that the number of confirmed infections in the province stands steady at 16.
Nakhon Ratchasima, also called Korat, was the site of a February massacre by a disgruntled soldier that shook the nation, leaving 30 people dead including the shooter, and wounding 58 others.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
BIG arrest on price gouging of Covid-19 safety gear and fake test kits
Koh Lanta restricts entry after 4 confirmed cases of Covid-19
Pattaya issues three month prison sentence to curfew violators
Grand opening of Nakhon Ratchasima war room
Bangkok deploys mobile testing units
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Phuket migrant workers permitted to return home
UPDATE: Visa amnesty signed by PM
Phuket officially announces restricted travel between districts from April 13
International visitor numbers down 35% January-March, exceeding worst predictions
Former Deputy PM stresses need for more testing, emulating South Korean model
Pattaya commences ‘restricted access’ from April 9 onwards
111 new Thai coronavirus cases. 3 more deaths, all foreigners
Over half returning from Indonesia tested positive with Covid-19
Village headman fires 8 bullets into an officer at a check point in northern Thailand
Coronavirus UPDATE: Bad 24 hours in UK and US, Panama comes up with novel prevention
All new arrivals to Thailand banned, effective immediately
Thai banks report they can handle the impacts of the virus
Broke and stranded, Russian tourists take shelter in Phuket temple
Onerous new document requirements for stranded foreigners announced
Malaysia’s coronavirus cases will peak in mid-April: WHO
30 arrested for violating emergency decree, 18 teens jailed
Philippine President Duterte: “Shoot them dead”
National curfew announced. Takes effect tomorrow.
Thai Airways goes into hibernation until end of May, others ground fleets too
Phuket governor orders all hotels to close
Foreigners in Thailand worried about their security
British businessman jumps to his death in Bangkok
3M denies masks destined for Germany were seized in Bangkok and re-routed to US
More than 100 horses dead as African Horse Sickness strikes Thailand
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Broke and stranded, Russian tourists take shelter in Phuket temple
- Asia1 day ago
Foreigners in Thailand worried about their security
- Bangkok3 days ago
3M denies masks destined for Germany were seized in Bangkok and re-routed to US
- Cancellations3 days ago
Prachuap Khiri Khan locks down ‘until further notice’
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PCT – we’re all going to be suffering from Post-Coronavirus Trauma
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Even if effective, Thailand’s curfew may be extended
- Cancellations2 days ago
Thai Immigration seek visa relief for stranded foreigners
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Krabi and Phang Nga issue lockdown orders