Thailand News Today – Tuesday, May 19 | The Thaiger

Thailand News Today – Tuesday, May 19
Thailand’s new Covid-19 cases – May 19
Today the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, reported 2 additional cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number of cases in Thailand to 3,033.
No further deaths have been confirmed today, leaving the accumulated toll at 56.
The 2 new cases were the daughter and son in law of a previously confirmed Covid-19 patient in Narathiwat.
Meanwhile, 9 Thais arriving back from London yesterday have presented with “high fever” and 3 more repatriates from Singapore have been placed “under investigation” for the coronavirus.
Cabinet approves bankruptcy restructuring for Thai Airways
The Cabinet today approved that Thai Airways International undergo rehabilitation under the Bankruptcy Act, the announcements from the Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The PM has declined to provide details of the rehab plan, though the Cabinet has approved the plan by the Finance Ministry, which is the major shareholder in the airline, to sell 3 per cent of its shares in the carrier to the second largest shareholder, the Vayupak Fund. The ministry currently holds 51.03 per cent of THAI shares, while the Vayupak Fund, a state-run investment fund, owns around 15%.
Hotels across Thailand angered by European tour group’s failure to pay up
Around 173 Thai hotels are appealing to the PM for help after the TUI tour group reneged on up to 2 billion baht in unpaid bills.
The TUI tour group has left hotels in Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani struggling with significant cash flow problems after trying to renegotiate contracts so that it would only have to pay 25% now, with no confirmation of when the balance might be paid.
The TUI group, headquartered in Germany, is one of the world’s largest tour operators and prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, had brought many Europeans to Thailand. However, when trips were cancelled as a result of the virus outbreak, it’s understood TUI left many accommodation providers struggling for cash, despite receiving a reported US$2 billion bailout from the German government.
“Off the charts” – biggest drug seizure in decades
“Truly off-the-charts.” That was the assessment of the UN Office of Drugs and Crime talking about a major drug seizure in Myanmar’s northern Shan state.
Authorities have announced the seizure of 200 million methamphetamine tablets, more than 500 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 35.5 tonnes and 163,000 thousand litres of precursor chemicals used to manufacture illicit drugs. They also seized nearly 3,750 litres of liquid methylfentanyl, used to manufacture the powerful synthetic opioid-like drug fentanyl, as well as 300 kilograms of heroin.
Jeremy Douglas, regional coordinator for the UN Office of Drugs and Crime says that the amount of methylfentanyl precursor chemicals seized could manufacture a batch of synthetic opioids “large enough to replace the region’s heroin production for a year”.
33 people were arrested in the operations, which were carried out between February and April.
“Amazing Trusted Thailand” – tourism rebrands
International tourists still can’t enter Thailand, so the country is using this time to rebrand their tourism promotions. So the TAT have come up with Amazing Trusted Thailand.
The intention is that they want tourists to feel safe after the world coronavirus pandemic calms down and will see Thailand as a ‘safe haven’. Thailand’s Authority of Tourism governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the rebrand is focusing on trust rather mass tourism.
But there are some people working in the hospitality industry who believe the campaign may backfire. Speaking on condition of anonymity, one tourism consultant told The Thaiger that they feared the photos of masked staff, shop QR codes, overtly 'healthy' promotions and hand sanitisers at every doorway may send the opposite message, by constantly reminding people about the virus rather than allowing them to get away from it.
Phase 4 of relaxations may come sooner according to CCSA
The government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported today that pubs, bars and entertainment facilities would be permitted to reopen in the coming weeks if the regular count of new Covid-19 cases remains in single digits.
Dr Taweesilp has confirmed that the Covid-19 situation in Thailand continues to improve and has dropped to single digits for the past 22 days.
“The CCSA will continue to assess the situation every 14 days and if the single digit trend continues, the reopening of “red” businesses (medium to high risk) is likely to come faster.”
He added, that everyone should keep their guard high to maintain the low infection rate, which would help everyday life to return to normal and boost customers’ confidence in “red” businesses.
And whilst the re-opening of bars and pubs will be welcome, businesses are wondering who will be be visiting them. Bars in the tourists strips of Bangkok, and in tourist locations like Pattaya and Phuket, will likely be running on empty until the tourists start flying back into the country.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Competition Commission warns food delivery companies over unfair practices
The Office of Trade Competition Commission says it’s keeping an eye on the practices of food delivery companies to ensure restaurants that are currently unable to serve food on their premises are not being ripped off. Nation Thailand reports that the OTCC says operators who hike up their commission will face hefty fines of up to 10% of their annual revenue.
Popular delivery apps for companies like Food Panda and Grab Food charge quite high commissions for being on their app and providing delivery services. They also have additional charges for promotions that get YOUR restaurant up front as customers scroll around.
OTCC secretary-general Somsak Kiatchailak says that in accordance with the 2018 Competition Act, food delivery providers who overcharge restaurants for promotions, or who otherwise include unfair conditions in their contracts, will be monitored and penalised accordingly. He says many operators have introduced terms that make it difficult, if not impossible, for restaurants to switch to a competing delivery service if they wish to do so.
Somsak says a new sub-committee is drafting regulations to stop such practices, adding that both sides of the debate will be invited to discuss the issues prior to any regulations being introduced.
Although many restaurants across Thailand are now permitted to open, they are still governed by restrictions in place to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus, including social distancing requirements and a ban on the consumption of alcohol on-site. Some are currently not in a position to re-open, relying instead on food delivery services to help them stay financially afloat and reach hungry customers.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Cabinet gives the green light for Thai Airways to file for bankruptcy
Today PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has announced that the Cabinet approved the proposal from the Ministry of Transport that Thai Airways can file for bankruptcy at the Central Bankruptcy Court in order to be rehabilitated under the Bankruptcy Act.
“It was the best course to help the troubled airline back onto its feet. Under the rehabilitation plan, Thai Airways will not receive financial assistance from the government and its 20,000 staff will not be laid off. It was a difficult decision but it is in the national and public interest. With professional management, it will regain its strength. Staff will keep their jobs and it will be restructured. The court will decide the details.”
According to Nation Thailand, the premier declined to give details of the rehab plans, though the Cabinet has reportedly approved a plan by the Finance Ministry, the major shareholder in Thai Airways, to sell 3% of its shares in the carrier to the second largest shareholder The Vayupak Fund. The ministry currently holds 51% of the airline’s shares, while the Vayupak Fund owns around 15%, and the Government Savings Bank holds around 2.1%.
The carrier’s acting president said that airline “will not go bankrupt” but will carry out its rehabilitation plan effectively. Pending the rehabilitation process, Thai Airways will continue with its normal services.”
Thai Airways’ assets are estimated at 256 billion baht as of the end of last year, while its total debts stand at 245 billion baht, according to the SET (stock exchange of Thailand).
In 2018, Thai Airways International recorded a net loss of 11.6 billion baht and in 2019, 12 billion baht. The airline is forecast to lose 18 billion baht in the first half of this year, partly due to the impact of the international Covid-19 crisis.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand| Bangkok Post
