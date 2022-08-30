Thailand
Thailand News Today | “Tourism tax” to affect all non-Thais next year
Starting next year, foreigners entering Thailand by plane will have to pay an “entry fee” of 300 baht. The so-called “tourist tax” was originally intended for the start of this year, but was delayed to give Thailand’s tourism industry a chance to recover from the pandemic.
The fee will be introduced “next year” – presumably January 1, 2023 – according to Thailand’s Minister of Tourism Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.
Foreigners flying into Thailand are required to pay the entry fee, no matter their visa status, while any foreigners who are in the Kingdom of Thailand for less than 24 hours will be exempt from paying the fee. The fee equates to 8 dollars and 22 cents.
Thai passport holders will be exempt from the tourist tax. Foreigners who hold work permits, foreign diplomats, and infants under 2 years old will most likely be exempt from the tourist tax as well, although this is yet to be confirmed by the ministry.
How Thailand intends to use the collected “tourist tax” remains a bit of a mystery. The Ministry of Tourism says the tax will be spent on developing tourist attractions. However, the ministry also said the tax will act as accident insurance – but exact details about what kind of incidents are insured have not been released yet.
On Saturday, Hatyai Songkhla Hotels Association spoke out against the government-imposed tourist tax. Association President Sitthiphong Sitthiphatprapha said the fee will act as another obstacle for tourists, especially if the fee is applied to tourists entering Thailand from Malaysia via the land border.
The association is worried that tourists coming into southern Thailand via car, bus or train might only plan on staying in the kingdom for a few days and could be deterred by the cost.
The Ministry of Tourism appears to have considered this point and plans to impose the tax on foreigners arriving by plane only, although the exact details are not yet set in stone.
The Deputy Secretary-General of the National Anti-Corruption Commission Prayut Puangchampa has been fired from his post for…well…corruption, specifically, having amassed an unusual amount of wealth. The NACC acts as a watchdog against corruption, but today they acted on one of their own, with the chairman signing an order confirming the deputy secretary-general’s dismissal yesterday. The firing comes after accounts and assets, many of which were stashed abroad, was uncovered, revealing 658 million baht in personal wealth. Though his exact salary is not confirmed, it is certainly not enough to amass such extreme wealth.
And the money was allegedly hidden away as well. NACC officials say that Prayad made false statements about six assets, valued at around two million baht, to deliberately conceal the wealth when he was confirmed to the post in 2017. Those items were held within Thailand but under his spouse’s name.
But since 2019, four other high-value assets were uncovered, stashed in other countries, and valued at a staggering 225 million baht.
Thailand’s Office of the Attorney-General will then be the agency to pursue the prosecution of Prayad at the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.
The NACC is the department that takes on high-profile corruption cases and investigates them to seek justice. Recent cases include that of the Deputy Minister of Education accused of a land deal that encroached on a National Park, and a police officer accused of soliciting bribes from residents in Chiang Mai. Last year they investigated the confusingly wealthy officer Joe Ferrari after he suffocated a suspect in police custody, and previously they investigated the shocking number of extremely expensive watches worn by now acting Caretaker Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwant. As for whether justice has truly been served on these high-profile cases…is a whole different story…let’s move on for now.
Thailand is in talks with the US to bring home ancient heirlooms. The Thai Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek revealed that the US Department of Homeland Security is in negotiations with the Denver Art Museum for the return of the Srivichai-era Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara, and two bronze statues of the Dvaravati period, from the 7th to 11th. centuries AD.
The Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara, known in Chinese as Guanyin, is the embodiment of the virtue of compassion and became the most important deity in Buddhism around the sixth century.
Ratchada added that the Thai Culture Ministry is also confident of the return of two more precious artifacts belonging to the kingdom: one from the Asia Society and Museum in New York, a Buddha statue of the Dvaravati period, and a stone sculpture from the British Museum. in London, which is also from the Dvaravati period.
The Thai Culture Ministry managed to negotiate the return of a 500 years old antique gold crown from the US in June. The crown, which weighs about 42g, is made of 95% pure gold in the Lanna art form and was used to decorate a stone-sculpted Buddha statue, a popular practice during the period as a religious offering.
Thailand also recovered two Khmer lintels from the Asian Art Museum in the US last year. The two Khmer stone lintels are believed to have originated from the Nong Hong palace in Buri Ram province and the Khao Lon palace in Sa Kaeo province. The two artifacts are now on show at Phanom Rung historical park in Buri Ram and Sdok Kok Thom historical park in Sa Kaeo province.
Famous Thai actor and singer Phakin Kamvilaisak hopes to make a splash with his charity swim across the Mekong River from Thailand to Laos and at the same time raise awareness about environmental issues and raise funds for hospitals in the two countries. Phakin, also known by his nickname Tony, revealed that he had met with his team to plan the upcoming mission called One Man & The River. He said the swim will be the most difficult thing he’s done in his life but it is for a worthy cause.
The 36-year-old revealed that he would swim 15 kilometers across the Mekong River starting from the Naga Monument in the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom to Sikhotbun Stupa in Laos on Saturday, October 22.
Tono made it known that he selected the Mekong River because it is important for Thailand, especially for people in the Isaan province who believe in the mythical snake Naga. He said he wants the Thai and Lao people to take care of the river too.
The Khon Kaen-born celebrity revealed he would begin swim practice after his latest television drama ends filming at the beginning of next month.
Tono said he had been playing football to develop his leg muscles but still had to develop his breathing skills for swimming.
The former footballer with Ratchaburi and Ayutthaya United acknowledges the risk involved but believes highlighting the globe’s environmental problems makes it all worthwhile. He also believes the Naga will protect him from any danger.
Donations for the swim open on October 1 and close when the event ends on October 22. The donations will be split in half between Nakhon Phanom Hospital in Thailand and a hospital in Thakhek Town in Laos.
This isn’t Tono’s first charity splash, two years ago the actor planned to swim 82 kilometers across 12 islands over 18 days, from a pier in the southern province of Surat Thani to Koh Samui Island. Unfortunately, the swim had to be canceled after he had completed 27 kilometers because of the government’s Covid emergency decree rules. Cuz you know, Covid lives in salt water and all.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
UPDATE: Actress’ rape complaint could expose political corruption in Thailand
Thailand News Today | “Tourism tax” to affect all non-Thais next year
UPDATE: Famous Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ flees Thailand over 2 billion baht Forex scam accusations
British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Bangkok governor threatens city polluters with huge fines
Thai Airways sells five Airbus A340s stored away for 13 years
Most romantic restaurants in Bangkok for a memorable date night
Teacher faces jail after student’s punishment leads to crippling injury
Budget airline Thai AirAsia X to launch two Thailand – Australia routes
Government recommits to the banning of vaping and e-cigarettes
Bangkok’s Yaowarat Rd is one of globe’s top 10 hippest places
“Unruly” Aussie woman kicked off flight from Thailand to Sydney
Thai couple’s 1,000km, 20 hours Songkran motorcycle odyssey
Study: Balinese monkeys use stones to get their rocks off
Thailand sees more businesses go bankrupt over past 7 months
Thailand’s acting PM Prawit tells Thai police to clean their act up
Dreamy rooftop restaurants in Bangkok with epic views
Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
Boutique luxury hotel in Phuket you should book in 2022
Best things to do in Phuket for a memorable holiday
Hostels to book in Phuket for an affordable holiday in 2022
Fake flight tickets: woman scammed 100+ out of 11 million baht
Bangkok nabs 60,000 snakes a year, 1 reported every 15 minutes
“Parading shrimp” the most unique yearly tourist attraction in Thailand
Lucky Thai couple finds 1 million baht pearl in their dinner
BTS offers assistance to victims but says escalator crush was “out of their control”
Thai Airways restructures plans to get back in black
Filipino workers invited to check in with Thailand tourism sector
Floods in Thailand claim 3 lives, affecting 14,657 households
Horny primate grabs tourist’s boobs at a Bangkok zoo
Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai Zoo conducts emergency ostrich escape drill
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Hotels1 day ago
Boutique luxury hotel in Phuket you should book in 2022
-
Best of1 day ago
Best things to do in Phuket for a memorable holiday
-
Hotels1 day ago
Hostels to book in Phuket for an affordable holiday in 2022
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Fake flight tickets: woman scammed 100+ out of 11 million baht
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok nabs 60,000 snakes a year, 1 reported every 15 minutes
-
Education1 day ago
British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok police fail to stop fight between rival schools
-
Central Thailand2 days ago
Car goes flying out of third storey of car park in central Thailand