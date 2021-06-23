Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | Sandbox is GO, vaccine cocktails, US warning on Thai travel | June 23

Thaiger

Published 

20 seconds ago

 on 

Cabinet confirms that travellers will be able to travel back to the land of smiles from July 1, Researchers at the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University are investigating if combining vaccine doses from different brands might boost immunity against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, A truck driver was killed in an explosion last night after the vehicle drove off a bridge in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district and burst into flames, rench nationals living in Thailand, who are 55 and older, can now register for a Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine and United States has issued a statement advising Americans not to travel to Thailand at this time, citing Covid-19 risks and civil unrest in the south.

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand20 seconds ago

Thailand News Today | Sandbox is GO, vaccine cocktails, US warning on Thai travel | June 23
Best of18 mins ago

Top 5 Provinces to visit near Bangkok
Tourism31 mins ago

CCSA gives details on “Phuket Sandbox” and “Samui Plus” travel schemes

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Best of39 mins ago

Top 5 Cities to visit in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)54 mins ago

Gap between AstraZeneca vaccines cut from 16 to 12 to 8 weeks
Best of57 mins ago

Top 5 Steakhouses in Bangkok
Best of1 hour ago

Top 5 Pubs in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: Daily death count hits record high; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

US is “unable” to provide Covid-19 vaccines to Americans who live overseas
Tourism4 hours ago

Sandbox could be revised, cancelled if Covid-19 outbreaks occur
Tourism5 hours ago

US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Embassy of France in Thailand starts vaccine campaign for French nationals ages 55+
Road deaths6 hours ago

Driver killed after truck crashes from bridge, explodes in Hat Yai
Bangkok7 hours ago

Bangkok public hospitals run low on beds for Covid-19 patients in critical condition
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Lao woman rejected while trying to register for Covid-19 vaccine
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending