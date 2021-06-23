Thailand News Today | Sandbox is GO, vaccine cocktails, US warning on Thai travel | June 23

Cabinet confirms that travellers will be able to travel back to the land of smiles from July 1, Researchers at the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University are investigating if combining vaccine doses from different brands might boost immunity against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, A truck driver was killed in an explosion last night after the vehicle drove off a bridge in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district and burst into flames, rench nationals living in Thailand, who are 55 and older, can now register for a Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine and United States has issued a statement advising Americans not to travel to Thailand at this time, citing Covid-19 risks and civil unrest in the south.

