Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | Pattaya prepares for re-opening, Moderna update | October 4

Thaiger

Published

 on 

The Thai government has got rid of its list of “approved countries” and has opened up the sandbox programme to fully vaccinated visitors from anywhere in the world. Both the United States and the UK are cautioning their citizens against travel to Thailand, due to the high infection rate and low vaccination numbers. Pattaya is accelerating its rollout of Covid vaccinations in preparation for its November opening.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
billywillyjones
2021-10-04 19:00
37 minutes ago, NCC1701A said: any word on if soi 6 will be open? if not, no one will come. 😀 Don't worry they really come for the beaches...
image
billywillyjones
2021-10-04 19:01
Just now, billywillyjones said: TAT phone interviews may have mistaken the word "bitches" for "beaches" when asked what makes you want to go to Pattaya lol
image
voyager
2021-10-04 20:15
2 hours ago, Thaiger said: The Thai government has got rid of its list of “approved countries” and has opened up the sandbox programme to fully vaccinated visitors from anywhere in the world. Both the United States and the UK…
image
Bob20
2021-10-04 20:23
7 minutes ago, voyager said: About 6 minutes in, we hear that 5 million children aged 12-18 will be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. In previous days' reports, we saw that less than this number of Pfizer DOSES is being…
image
Stonker
2021-10-04 22:23
2 hours ago, voyager said: About 6 minutes in, we hear that 5 million children aged 12-18 will be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. In previous days' reports, we saw that less than this number of Pfizer DOSES is being…
Thaiger

Thailand's largest online portal for news and information.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Pattaya prepares for re-opening, Moderna update | October 4
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 9,930 new cases; provincial totals
Crime7 hours ago

Khon Kaen police seek court approval to extend detention of American rape suspect

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand7 hours ago

Bangkok history, Tourism, Thai street vendors and Thai style parking | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 31
Crime8 hours ago

Swiss man arrested for allegedly beating a man to death, claiming self-defence
Insurgency9 hours ago

Passenger train in Deep South’s Yala province attacked by gunmen
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Morning Top Stories Thailand11 hours ago

American arrested on sex assault charges, Taxis get apps | Thailand Top Stories | Oct 4
Thailand11 hours ago

Chiang Mai Re-opening, New tourist tax, Army spends locally | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 102
Pattaya11 hours ago

Vaccination drive accelerated in Pattaya to prepare for November reopening
Thailand12 hours ago

Thai AirAsia operating 20 domestic routes from this month
Tourism12 hours ago

All countries now eligible for Thailand’s sandbox programme
Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 9,930 new cases and 97 deaths
Coronavirus Vaccines12 hours ago

Delivery of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine pushed back to November
Tourism13 hours ago

Thailand to charge foreign arrivals 500 baht “tourism fee” from next year
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago

Vaccination of over 5 million school students gets underway
Thailand3 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending