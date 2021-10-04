Thailand News Today | Pattaya prepares for re-opening, Moderna update | October 4

The Thai government has got rid of its list of “approved countries” and has opened up the sandbox programme to fully vaccinated visitors from anywhere in the world. Both the United States and the UK are cautioning their citizens against travel to Thailand, due to the high infection rate and low vaccination numbers. Pattaya is accelerating its rollout of Covid vaccinations in preparation for its November opening.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on