Thailand News Today I FIFA gives Thailand 200 million baht discount for World Cup TV license

Amnesty International yesterday called on Thailand to help stop the violence in Myanmar.
The organisation marched to the UN building on Ratchadamnoen Nok road to submit a letter urging the Thai government to help,
as Thailand is the host of the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.
The letter listed four demands:
– The Thai government should use every possible means to create a safe environment for access to humanitarian assistance across the border;
– Thai authorities are urged to work with ASEAN member states, multilateral groups
and international organisations such as the United Nations to address the
human rights and humanitarian crises in Myanmar;
– Accept asylum seekers and ensure access to humanitarian assistance while in Thailand,
as well as refrain from deporting them. They should be protected and not prosecuted during their stay here;
– Thai state agencies were urged to issue announcements, regulations, or ministerial regulations to ensure
that businessmen and state enterprises follow the UN
Principles on Business and Human Rights and not have any links with the Myanmar army,
its affiliates, and human rights violators while being fully responsible for this.
Amnesty’s Thailand director said that almost two years after the military coup of February 2021,
more than 1.4 million people in Myanmar have been displaced.
The director noted that 7.8 million children have left school, and 12,839 were detained in inhumane conditions.
At least 73 people were on death row, the director said.
The director, also noted that Myanmar’s army has ignored ASEAN’s Five Point Consensus,
which outlines human rights standards for the country to implement.
The consensus demands that Myanmar halt violence from all parties and use constructive dialogue to seek peace.
It also said that a special envoy of the ASEAN
chair should facilitate the mediation process, with help from the ASEAN secretary-general. Last year,
ASEAN blocked the junta from key meetings when it failed to honour the consensus.
So far, 2,129 people have signed a petition on change.org addressed to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha,
calling on him to “end the bloodshed in Myanmar.”
Myanmar’s junta government, which came to power through a coup in February 2021,
has faced multiple accusations of human rights abuses and war crimes.
FIFA gives Thailand 200 million baht discount for World Cup TV license Three days before the 2022 FIFA World Cup first match kicks off,
Thailand is out on the street with a begging bowl trying to collect money from the government
and private sectors to cover the broadcasting license. Incredibly,
FIFA gave in to Thailand’s embarrassing ancient bartering scheme and knocked 200 million baht off the original asking price leaving only 1.4 billion baht to pay instead of 1.6 billion baht.
But Thailand is not out of the woods just yet. There’s still some way to go before the nation’s footie fans can get to watch the World Cup for free. The
kingdom still does not have the full amount to get the license. Thailand news
The government raised about 1.1 billion and the rest of the money will come from the National Sports Development Fund and the private sector if they’re feeling
benevolent. The Minister of the Office of Prime Minister, Anucha Nakasai, reported today that Thailand wanted more discount, but the final price given by FIFA is US$39 million or 1.4 billion baht from the former asking price of US$45 million or 1.6 billion baht.
The minister revealed that the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) managed to find 600 million baht for the license.
True Corporation, Thai Beverage, and PTT chipped in another 400 to 500 million baht, leaving about 400 million baht still to pay.
Anucha added that the government has gone cap in hand to several companies in the private sector to help share the expense.
In the worst-case scenario, if the government can’t raise the necessary funds they will take the money out of the National Sports Development Fund.
Thairath reported that the Director of the Sports Authority of Thailand, Kongsak Yodmanee,
is planning to meet television channel chief executives today to discuss the broadcasting plan.
Khaosod reported last Monday that the deal should be finalised tomorrow,
November 18, and the broadcasting cost plus 15% tax needs to be transferred to
FIFA by Saturday, November 19 before the first match is due to be broadcasted. Thailand news
Probe sought into transfers of ฿39m from Ubon Ratchathani municipality’s accounts Police in Ubon Ratchathani’s Mueang district
have been asked to investigate how 39 million baht was transferred from its bank accounts to an online shopping platform.
A complaint was lodged on Tuesday with the Mueang district police by Artit Khoonphon, the vice mayor, who claimed that, between November 1st and 14th, a
total of 2,029 unauthorised transfers were made to the accounts of an online shopping platform, from two Krung Thai bank accounts, ranging from a few
thousand baht to hundreds of thousands and totalling 39 million baht,. Thailand news
Artit claimed that that municipality has never placed an order for goods from the online shopping platform and has sought help from the police to find out who is
responsible. He also said that the municipality will ask the state-run Krung Thai Bank to trace the movement of the money.
Fisherman reels in dead body from Chao Phraya River
A Thai man went fishing on Tuesday night at Nonthaburi Pier on the Chao Phraya
River in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok and unexpectedly hooked the dead
body of an unidentified man.
The 37 year old fisherman, Pitsanu Phukird, told police that he was fishing on the
pier at about 1am when he caught what he believed was a big fish. Pitsanu’s
fishing rod started shaking, so he reeled in his catch. He said it felt heavier
than he had experienced in the past. Thailand news
Pitsanu said he was shocked when the catch was not a huge fish but the dead body
of a man aged about 50 years old.
Pitsanu reported the incident to Mueng Nonthaburi Police Station and a rescue
team immediately dashed to the scene.
The dead body of the man, dressed in a dark blue shirt and shorts, was hauled out
of the river. His whole body was covered from head to toe in mud from the river.
No ID card or documents were found on him, and the body was sent to the
Thammasart University Hospital for an autopsy. Thailand news
