Thailand News Today | Huge anti-government protest in Bangkok, monks behaving badly | March 25 | Thaiger

Protesters gathered at the Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok yesterday, calling for the release of fellow activists and the resignation of the Thai PM. The anti-government protesters assembled last night and listened to speakers blasting the PM and Thailand’s strict lèse majesté law. The protesters are calling for the law to be abolished, for those charged under the law to be released, and for PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign.
Tour bus operators on Phuket are calling for government assistance as they face ongoing legal action over missed lease payments. Operators say the threat of bankruptcy looms over them after a year of unemployment. They say the lockdowns and border closures have wreaked havoc with tourism on the island, and complain that they have never been consulted during talks between the government and others working in the sector.
An illegal casino operator in Pattaya is under arrest again after police accuse him of murdering the man who snitched on him back in February. The 56 year old, known locally as Somchai, was detained at his residence in Pattaya’s Muang district early this morning and is being charged with ordering the murder of a 47 year old.
A sack of tablets, valued around 20 million baht, smuggled in tea packets, was seized along the banks of the Mekong River, in Isaan’s Mukdahana province.
The Internet shopping websites of Lazada and Shopee are going head to head as they are competing for more online shoppers in Thailand. The economic downturn has prompted more efforts to attract new shoppers just as the festive sales season is right around the corner.
A monk in northern Thailand’s Lampang Province has allegedly taken matters into his own hands by kicking a Thai teenager in the face after he refused to travel 5 kilometres to buy food for the monk. According to the 16 year old boy’s mother, her son was visiting a young monk at the local temple and was playing games with him. Another monk came and asked her son to go buy him food by motorbike. Her son said no because he was low on petrol and it was a hot day.
Finally, better put down whatever you’re eating before hearing this…. A 67 year old Thai man complaining of stomach pain and extreme flatulence found out his symptoms were caused by a 18 metre long tapeworm, possibly the longest tapeworm ever recorded in Thailand.
Man arrested for allegedly harassing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s daughters
Officers from the computer crime division arrested a 40 year old man for allegedly harassing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s twin daughters on the social media platform Twitter. Police say the man posted a Tweet, encouraging anyone who comes across the twins Tanya and Nittha to rape the women. Prayut immediately had his lawyer file a complaint.
The man’s name was not released, but reports say he used the Twitter account @jojoshamlet. The deputy superintendent of the Nang Lerng police issued a summons for the suspect to come in for questioning next Monday, but the computer crime division of the police force arrested the man last night instead. The man was arrested at his home in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phili district, southeast of Bangkok.
The prime minister’s attorney, Apiwat Khanthong, says he intends to pursue the case on behalf of Prayut’s twin daughters fully and without concession or leniency.
This is not the first instance of people being prosecuted by the computer crime division for statements and actions about Prayut’s twin daughters. In September, Tanya and Nittha sued 100 people, 7 of whom were charged with libel.
The twins, who are now in their 30s, tend to keep a low profile and stay out of the spotlight. They were briefly in a pop band BADZ in 2006. They became the focus of a Twitter campaign under the hashtag #FindPrayut’sKids last year, which resulted in the previous legal action.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Earth Hour on Saturday, Bangkok to join global “lights off” hour
The city of Bangkok will go dark for an hour on Saturday, joining thousands of cities across the globe for Earth Hour, an annual initiative where lights are turned off to raise awareness about protecting the planet. The deputy governor of Bangkok, Sopon Pisuttiwong, says lights be off from 8:30pm to 9:30pm on Saturday, joining 7,000 other cities in darkness.
Just an hour with the lights off can save the city millions of baht. During last year’s “lights-off hour,” the city’s electricity consumption was reduced by 2,483 megawatts. It ultimately saved 10.15 million baht in potential electricity costs.
126 places in Bangkok will turn off the lights, including the Emerald Buddha Temple, Grand Palace, Wat Arun, Sao Ching Cha, Rama VIII Bridge and Wat Saket. Many building owners have also said they will flip the switch for Earth Hour.
People are asked to turn off any unnecessary lights during the Earth Hour. Those who are encouraged to make a social media post using the hashtags #Connect2Earth, #SpeakUpForNature and #BangkokSustainability.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has participated in Earth Hour since 2008. Since then, the city has said its carbon footprint has been reduced by 12,227 tonnes and the city has saved a total of 80.87 million baht in electricity costs.
In a recent news release, the executive director for Business for Nature, Eva Zabey, said this year’s Earth Hour comes at a “critical” time.
“Leading companies recognize they need to act now to both cut greenhouse gas emissions and reverse nature loss by 2030.
Earth Hour is taking place during a critical year, when world leaders are due to agree an ambitious global agreement on nature. Let us use this symbolic moment to think about how we work together – across society, business and government – to change our course towards a nature-positive, net-zero and equitable future.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thai rocker to finish prison sentence after losing appeal
A Thai rock musician is to remain in prison after losing his Supreme Court appeal in which he claimed he was suffering from bipolar disorder. Seksan “Sek Loso” Sookpimay was sentenced to a 42 month prison term, along with community service, for drug abuse, resisting arrest, and threatening police with a firearm following an incident at his home on New Year’s Eve back in 2017. Police say they initially went to his home to reprimand him over live-streaming himself firing a gun into the air during a visit to a temple in Nakhon Si Thammarat after a performance. The court announced the decision today at the Min Buri Criminal Court.
The lower court sentenced him to 2.5 years in jail on 4 counts – resisting arrest, threatening police with a gun, unlicensed possession of a firearm, and drug abuse. The Appeal Court upheld the lower court’s judgement, but reduced the sentence for Seksan’s illegal arms possession from 5 months to 3 months. The other sentences remained the same in length.
Then, the court added the new sentence to an already imposed jail term of 1 year and 3 months over another case, when Seksan physically assaulted a close aide of his then ex-wife, Wiphakorn “Karn” Sookpimay. The couple later remarried.
Today, on his Facebook page, the rocker’s wife Wiphakorn, posted a photo of herself and her husband, and a message saying she would meet with the press later after all court procedures were completed. She stated that she was too busy to meet now but thanked fan club members for their concerns. Previously the rocker called on youngsters and his fans to have self-restraint during any provocative event and be cautious when posting comments in the social media.” Sek Loso was the former lead singer, guitarist, and primary songwriter for the Thai rock band named Loso.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
