Thailand News Today | Covid blame game, theatres close, Sandbox spin | July 13

The Thailand Development Research Institute has levelled the blame of the current vaccine shortage and policy shortfalls on the Thai government in a recently published report. Yesterday, cinema chain Major Cineplex announced it was closing 5 of its movie theatre locations in Bangkok. The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office Chief is putting a positive spin on the recent Covid-infected tourists popping up in the sandbox, saying the infections “were expected”. With Covid-19 still on the rise in Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, the governor imposed new disease control measures ordering nightly business closures and officially requesting residents to stay at home from 9pm to 4am, unless travel is essential.

