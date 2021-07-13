Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | Covid blame game, theatres close, Sandbox spin | July 13

Thaiger

Published

 on 

The Thailand Development Research Institute has levelled the blame of the current vaccine shortage and policy shortfalls on the Thai government in a recently published report. Yesterday, cinema chain Major Cineplex announced it was closing 5 of its movie theatre locations in Bangkok. The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office Chief is putting a positive spin on the recent Covid-infected tourists popping up in the sandbox, saying the infections “were expected”. With Covid-19 still on the rise in Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, the governor imposed new disease control measures ordering nightly business closures and officially requesting residents to stay at home from 9pm to 4am, unless travel is essential.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 seconds ago

Thailand News Today | Covid blame game, theatres close, Sandbox spin | July 13
Thailand39 mins ago

Tour van drivers suffer from lack of passengers, Covid restrictions
Thailand47 mins ago

Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Bangkok1 hour ago

More than 1,000 people file damage complaints related to Samut Prakan chemical fire
Thailand2 hours ago

Bangkok Government Complex provides free Covid testing, registering online first imperative
Best of2 hours ago

5 Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of2 hours ago

Top 10 budget Airbnbs to rent in Bangkok
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 8,685 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand4 hours ago

Si Racha snake stuck in road goes viral
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Thai government accused of mismanagement during the pandemic
Thailand5 hours ago

Rapid antigen tests should be available next week for testing at home
Thailand5 hours ago

Infections in the sandbox not surprising, says Phuket health office Chief
Bangkok6 hours ago

5 movie theatres in Bangkok temporarily close
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Chon Buri governor orders nightly closures and requests residents to stay at home
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending