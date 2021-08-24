Thailand
Thailand News Today | Chiang Mai reopening, more protests this weekend | August 24
The CCSA is expected to debate a plan to completely re-open the country before the end of the year, in line with the PM’s pledge last June. Chiang Mai is getting ready to launch a “Bubble and Sealed” tourism plan where visitors can travel to 4 districts. A police chief in Nakhon Sawan is being transferred following allegations that he accidentally killed a man while demanding a 2 million baht bribe. An anti-government protest planned for Bangkok this Sunday will be led by 2 prominent Red Shirt activists.
