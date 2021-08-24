Connect with us

Vaccine update: Pfizer available to American veterans, foreigners in Pattaya

Photo ia Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is now available to American veterans living in Thailand as well as foreign residents in Pattaya who are in the “at risk” groups, according to Democrats Abroad Thailand. The vaccine doses were donated to Thailand from the United States. Two doses of the vaccine are free under the Thai government’s mass immunisation campaign.

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya has opened Pfizer vaccine appointments to foreign residents who are at least 40 years old, are diagnosed with one of the specified health conditions, or who are at least 12 weeks pregnant. Expats must also have no prior Covid-19 vaccinations. The Pfizer vaccine will only be available from today until Friday and registration must be done in advance. Click HERE to register.

Pattaya News says the vaccination centre at Central Festival Pattaya Beach is also open to foreign residents in vulnerable groups. There are no walk-in services. (Registration can be done through the websites listed below.)

American veterans can also register for a Pfizer vaccine through the Veterans of Foreign War or American Legion Posts in Thailand, Democrats Abroad said in an email. Veterans do not need to be members of either organisation. Anyone who has served in the US armed forces is eligible for a Pfizer vaccine.

Democrats Abroad notes that there might be other eligibility requirements applied by Thailand’s Public Health Ministry, but recommends veterans to contact their local VFW or American Legion Post. There is no set deadline, but Pfizer vaccines are in high demand.

Thailand’s vaccination campaign is now open to the general public, but priority is still given to those in vulnerable groups and in “high risk” areas. The Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines are being used in the nationwide campaign.

The site expatvac.consular.go.th is open for expats to register for their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. For expats in vulnerable groups, including those 60 and above, pregnant women, and those with certain health conditions, can go to thailandintervac.com for more information on registration and participating hospitals.

 

