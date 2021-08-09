Thailand News Today | Bangkok protests erupt, Phuket murder update | August 9

Officials in Phuket are pulling out all stops in a bid to restore tourist confidence, following the murder of a 57 year old Swiss national last week. Following a Civil Court ruling against PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, Thai media organisations are calling on the government to abide by the court’s decision. Police have also arrested 14 other activists, who face charges related to the violence at Saturday’s anti-government protest in Bangkok.

