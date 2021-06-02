Thailand
Thailand News Today | Airline rules for July 1 ‘opening’, WHO gives thumbs up for Sinovac | June 2
The Thai Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has announced some specific flight rules for international travellers flying into Phuket after July 1, Sinovac has been approved for emergency use by the World Health Organisation, Thailand’s Public Health Minister says the delivery of 6 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is on schedule and A spokesman yesterday defended the Royal Thai Navy’s decision to buy 3 Chinese army tanks, while the country struggles to purchase an adequate supply of Covid-19 vaccines.
Thailand
Good Morning Thailand | Bill Heinecke, getting back to Thailand, vaccine roll out
Today Tim, Bill and Able talk to Bill Heinecke from the Minor Group, one of Thailand’s most diverse hospitality and lifestyle companies. Bill wrote a letter to the Thai PM and we get his thoughts on the reopening plans of the Thai government. We also answer viewer questions, as we do everyday. Keeping you up to date with all the latest news on The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
WHO assigns alternative names for Covid variants based on Greek alphabet
After criticism over naming new variants of Covid-19 based on the country it was first detected, the World Health Orginisation has announced alternative names for the “variants of concern” based off the Greek alphabet… Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, etc.
Last week, media outlets in the UK released reports last week saying more than 100 people had tested positive for the “Thai variant”. Thai authorities were quick to say that this new variant was detected back in January in a co-pilot from Egypt who was in quarantine for those entering the country and was not currently spreading in Thailand. A spokesperson from Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the media use the language “variant first found in” or “variant first detected in” rather than naming the variant with the country.
Many news outlets have used the language “UK variant”, “Indian variant” and “South African variant” rather than the scientific names of the mutated coronavirus strains. To avoid using the country names with the emerging variants, the WHO has made official nicknames for the new variants based on letters from the Greek alphabet.
Crime
ONCB to investigate transnational drug trafficking operations with routes in Thailand
Following the news of the Thai national arrested in South Korea for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine into the country, Thailand’s Office of Narcotics Control Board is now investigating transnational drug trafficking operations with routes in Thailand.
Thailand’s Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin ordered for the investigation, advising authorities to investigate to see if drug traffickers in Thailand have been involved in operations overseas.
“The officials will speed up the investigation and confiscate drug-related assets.
The investigation comes after a 32 year old Thai national was arrested in South Korea for allegedly trafficking 4 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in packages of protein supplements. The drugs, valued at 13.4 billion won or 380.6 million baht, were trafficked to South Korea on a flight from Thailand. The suspect allegedly told police he was paid 200,000 baht to pick up the drugs in Korea.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
