Thailand News Today | 32M Pfizer doses on the way, weakening Thai baht | August 13

Thailand’s Public Health Minister says there will be 32.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the country by the end of the year. The death from Covid-19 of another fully vaccinated healthcare worker has led to increased calls for Pfizer booster shots. The weakening Thai baht, against the US dollar, is propping up the export numbers. Tourism officials in Hua Hin say the vaccination of local residents will be ramped up to ensure a planned October re-opening can go ahead.

Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on