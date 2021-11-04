Thailand News Today | Politicians Voice Stance on Lèse Majesté | Moderna Donation Blocked | Nov. 4

Jett goes through all the main headlines in Thailand that include: Political parties voice their stance on Thailand’s lese majeste law, the foreign ministry defends its decision to block a Moderna vaccine donation to Thammasat University Hospital and the first severe reaction to the Pfizer vaccine in Thailand.

