Thai health experts report three deaths linked to the Covid-19 vaccine

A committee under Thailand’s Public Health Ministry investigating fatalities following Covid-19 vaccination has found that the vaccine is linked to three deaths. So far, the committee investigated 842 of the 1,296 deaths following inoculation that have been reported as of October 24, according to an official from the Department of Disease Control.

Out of the three people whose cause of death is linked to the Covid-19 inoculation, two people died from thrombosis, which is when blood clots block blood vessels, and thrombocytopenia, which is when blood platelet count is low, according to the DDC’s director for emergency health hazard and disease control, Chawetsan Namwat. The third person developed a severe allergic reaction and shock after being injected with the vaccine.

541 of the 842 deaths investigated were found to be coincidental events and were unrelated to the vaccine. Coincidental events leading to the deaths include lung inflammation, cardiovascular disease, stroke, blood infections, abdominal bleeding, lung cancer, pulmonary embolism, and breast cancer.

For 66 deaths investigated by health experts, it could not be determined if the vaccine led to the fatalities, and 47 of those people had cardiovascular disease. Another 41 deaths were defined as “unclassified events” because there was not enough information for experts to determine whether the deaths were linked to the vaccinations.

Since the Thai government launched its mass Covid-19 immunisation campaign, more than 77.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. Chawetsan reiterated that Covid-19 vaccines are considered safe.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post