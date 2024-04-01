Thailand grapples with intense heatwave, temperatures hit 40°C

Thailand is grappling with an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring past 40 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) issued a warning for intense heat across the country, along with thunderstorms expected in ten provinces.

As the high-pressure system caused by intense heat envelops the upper region of Thailand, the entire country faces generally hot weather, accompanied by scattered thundershowers during the day. Some areas, particularly in the upper parts of Thailand, are expected to face extreme heat.

Citizens are advised to take precautions due to the potentially hazardous weather conditions. Activities outdoors, especially prolonged exposure or laborious work, should be avoided.

In areas covered by south and southeasterly winds, such as the lower northeastern, lower central, and eastern regions, isolated thunderstorms are predicted. Residents in these regions should be vigilant of the dangers posed by such conditions.

Additionally, easterly and southeasterly winds are expected to affect the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region, while northwesterly winds are present over the Andaman Sea, leading to occasional thunderstorms in the south.

During this period, dust particle accumulation is at moderate to high levels in the northern, northeastern, and upper central regions due to the weak winds prevalent in these areas. The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow predicts hot to extremely hot conditions generally, with isolated thundershowers in the afternoon.

Hot hot heat

In the northern region, temperatures are expected to range between a minimum of 20-27 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 39-42 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly winds at speeds of 5-15 kilometres per hour. The northeastern region will generally experience hot to extremely hot weather with occasional thunderstorms, particularly in the lower parts.

The lowest temperatures will range from 22-27 degrees Celsius, and the highest will be between 38-40 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly winds at 10-15 kilometres per hour.

For the central region, the weather will be generally hot to extremely hot with scattered thundershowers in the afternoon. The temperature will vary between a minimum of 24-27 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 38-42 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly winds at speeds of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region will have generally hot weather with isolated thunderstorms and extreme heat in some areas. Minimum temperatures will be 26-28 degrees Celsius, and maximum temperatures will range from 34-40 degrees Celsius, with southerly winds at 10-30 kilometres per hour and sea waves below 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundery areas.

The southern region (east coast) will experience hot daytime weather with 20% of the area facing thunderstorms, predominantly in the provinces of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. The lowest temperatures will be 23-26 degrees Celsius, and the highest will be 34-38 degrees Celsius, with southeasterly winds at speeds of 10-30 kilometres per hour and sea waves below 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundery areas.

For the southern region (west coast), hot daytime weather with 20% of the area facing thunderstorms is predicted, mainly in the provinces of Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. The temperature will range from a minimum of 24-28 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 34-38 degrees Celsius, with northwesterly winds at 15-30 kilometres per hour and sea waves about one metre high, increasing above one metre in thundery areas.

Bangkok thundershowers

In Bangkok and surrounding areas, the weather will be generally hot with scattered afternoon thundershowers and extreme heat in some areas. Minimum temperatures will be 27-29 degrees Celsius, and maximum temperatures will range from 35-40 degrees Celsius, with southerly winds at 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The TMD cautions that the heat may reach extreme levels, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, and thunderstorms are likely in ten provinces.