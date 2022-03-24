Thailand cuts quarantine for unvaccinated travellers to 5 days

Starting April 1, the mandatory quarantine period for unvaccinated travellers entering Thailand will be reduced to five days. Travellers will also no longer need to take a pre-departure PCR Covid-19 test. The new requirements are pending publication in the Royal Gazette and the official announcement is expected to be published at the end of the month.

Unvaccinated travellers can enter Thailand under the Alternative Quarantine scheme where they must isolate in an approved hotel and must be tested for Covid-19 before they are released. Prior to the revised rules, unvaccinated travellers faced a 10-day quarantine.

Those who have been vaccinated for at least 14 days before travel, with a vaccine approved by the government or World Health Organisation, can enter the country through the Test & Go quarantine exemption scheme or Sandbox scheme.

Last week, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration made the decision to cut down the quarantine period and scrap the pre-departure Covid-19 test, which needed to be taken 72 hours before takeoff. The new regulations are set to start on April 1, but still need to be published in the Royal Gazette to be official.

Before flying to Thailand, travellers must apply for a Thailand Pass QR code through the official website run by the Department of Consular Affairs.

Covid-19 vaccines approved for Test & Go, Sandbox entry Covid-19 vaccine Doses needed Interval between doses Sinovac 2 doses At least 2 weeks AstraZeneca 2 doses At least 4 weeks Pfizer-BioTech 2 doses At least 3 weeks Johnson & Johnson 1 dose Moderna 2 doses At least 4 weeks Sinopharm 2 doses At least 3 weeks Sputnik V 2 doses At least 3 weeks Covaxin 2 doses At least 4 weeks Novavax 2 doses At least 3 weeks Medigen 2 doses At least 4 weeks **Sandbox programme only** Sputnik Light 1 dose