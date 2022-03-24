Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand cuts quarantine for unvaccinated travellers to 5 days

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Starting April 1, the mandatory quarantine period for unvaccinated travellers entering Thailand will be reduced to five days. Travellers will also no longer need to take a pre-departure PCR Covid-19 test. The new requirements are pending publication in the Royal Gazette and the official announcement is expected to be published at the end of the month.

Unvaccinated travellers can enter Thailand under the Alternative Quarantine scheme where they must isolate in an approved hotel and must be tested for Covid-19 before they are released. Prior to the revised rules, unvaccinated travellers faced a 10-day quarantine.

Those who have been vaccinated for at least 14 days before travel, with a vaccine approved by the government or World Health Organisation, can enter the country through the Test & Go quarantine exemption scheme or Sandbox scheme.

Last week, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration made the decision to cut down the quarantine period and scrap the pre-departure Covid-19 test, which needed to be taken 72 hours before takeoff. The new regulations are set to start on April 1, but still need to be published in the Royal Gazette to be official.

Before flying to Thailand, travellers must apply for a Thailand Pass QR code through the official website run by the Department of Consular Affairs.

Covid-19 vaccines approved for Test & Go, Sandbox entry
Covid-19 vaccine Doses needed Interval between doses
Sinovac 2 doses At least 2 weeks
AstraZeneca 2 doses At least 4 weeks
Pfizer-BioTech 2 doses At least 3 weeks
Johnson & Johnson 1 dose
Moderna 2 doses At least 4 weeks
Sinopharm 2 doses At least 3 weeks
Sputnik V 2 doses At least 3 weeks
Covaxin 2 doses At least 4 weeks
Novavax 2 doses At least 3 weeks
Medigen 2 doses At least 4 weeks
**Sandbox programme only**
Sputnik Light 1 dose

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    MrNovax
    2022-03-24 22:11
    11 minutes ago, Vigo said: Please do not expect that you can force your way into the private spaces of others or to push your way into public areas where you put the lives of others at risk. Do whatever…
    image
    Artemis080
    2022-03-24 22:20
    1 hour ago, BigHewer said: That may be true, but the objective of quarantine is to prevent infected individuals arriving and then infecting local people. I don’t see how unvaccinated people are any more likely than vaccinated people to be…
    image
    Noble_Design
    2022-03-24 22:22
    10 minutes ago, MrNovax said: But i would be open to removing myself from government controlled spaces if i was able to opt out of the extortion (tax) system. it would be great to have a land area not controlled…
    image
    PapayaBokBok
    2022-03-24 22:38
    They are grudgingly chipping away at it...as the other countries open up.....money #1. Just wait til tourists start going elsewhere with their cash Pain is a motivator--not foolish pride...
    image
    ace035
    2022-03-24 22:39
    They should change that too for the vaccinated incoming tourists who get positive for COVID-19 asymptomatic to 5 days quarantine instead of 10 days.
    Caitlin Ashworth

    Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

      Trending