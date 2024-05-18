NBTC crackdown on online scams: 106 million mobile numbers under scrutiny

Scammers in Thailand use SIM cards registered under other people’s names to call potential victims and lure them into sending money or take control of their phones remotely to steal money with banking apps. The NBTC is working with banks and mobile network operators AIS and True to ensure that connected phone SIM cards and mobile banking accounts are registered to the correct individuals.

NBTC is examining mobile-phone numbers linked to an estimated 106 million mobile banking accounts to see if the owners’ names match and is taking several steps to verify the identity of SIM card owners. These steps include:

Requiring all SIM card users to register their SIM cards with their national identification cards.

Cross-checking SIM card registration information with other government databases.

Using facial recognition technology to verify the identity of SIM card owners.

The NBTC is also working to raise public awareness about the dangers of using unregistered SIM cards. The agency has launched a campaign to educate people about how to protect themselves from phishing attacks, malware, and other online threats. The campaign includes public service announcements, educational materials, and workshops.

Online scams are a serious problem in Thailand and can have a devastating impact on victims. The NBTC’s measures will help protect people from online scams, as well as Thailand’s critical infrastructure and businesses, making Thailand a safer place to do business.