Thai-Myanmar border blocked with barbed wire, security increased due to Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Prachuap Khiri Khan border patrol say they’ve closed the Thai-Myanmar border, making sure the natural passageways are blocked by barbed wire fences. With Myanmar’s increasing number of Covid-19 cases, border police have drastically increased patrol.

New barbed wire was placed around the natural passageways in the western province to prevent Burmese migrants from crossing into Thailand. The army is controlling all border points in the province including 39 natural passageways between the districts Hua Hin and Bang Saphan Noi.

Police surveillance has also increased in response to the neighbouring country’s rise in coronavirus cases. 18 checkpoints are on 24 hour surveillance and officials are also doing random patrols on the Myanmar side of the border to sneak up from behind.

Although no Covid-19 cases have been detected from Burmese migrants who were caught allegedly crossing the border, Thai officials have been tightening border security to make sure the virus doesn’t enter the country.

Most of the outbreak has been in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, on the country’s west coast, but a Thai health official predicts the outbreak will reach the Thai-Myanmar border soon.

Malaysia also recently closed the Bukit Kayu Hitam border checkpoint, the main southern land border into Thailand, across the border from Sadao in Songkhla. The border is closed until September 25 in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus.

