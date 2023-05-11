Thai man arrested for selling fake 1,000 baht banknotes

Photo via Thai Tai Channel

Officers from the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) yesterday arrested a Thai man after discovering he sold fake 1,000 baht banknotes online with a promotion, buy 10 get 1 free.

The Bank of Thailand received a complaint about counterfeit banknotes being sold on Twitter and then reported the issue to the EDC and urged for an urgent investigation as the fake bills could potentially cause a huge impact on Thailand’s economic system.

The Twitter user was identified as 25 year old Thai man Kritsada. He was arrested yesterday at his house in the central province of Sing Buri.

According to the police report, Kritsada sold the fake 1,000 baht banknotes at 100 baht each and offered his customers a promotion of buying 10 bills to get one free.

The customers could either pay on delivery or transfer the money to Kritsada’s account. He delivered the fake bills to his customers using a private delivery company.

Officers investigated Kritsada’s house and seized the evidence they need to prosecute him, including 23 fake 1,000 baht banknotes, one mobile phone, and five bank accounts.

Kritsada claimed that he did not produce the fake banknotes himself, but ordered them from another online shop for 30 baht per bill. According to his confession, about 30 customers bought fake bills from him which caused over 300,000 baht damage.

Kritsada was charged with violating Section 240 of the Criminal Act by making counterfeit money. The penalty is life imprisonment, imprisonment of 10 to 20 years, or a fine of 200,000 baht to 400,000 baht. Officers are now trying to track down Kritsada’s customers to prevent the spread of fake 1,000 baht banknotes in Thailand.

Another Thai scammer recently exchanged fake US dollar banknotes for Thai bills, successfully accumulating over 373,000 baht. A representative from the US Embassy in Bangkok reported that the fake money looked very real at first glance but had a different texture when touched.