Thai government hopes cannabis will be a primary cash crop for farmers | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai government hopes cannabis will be a primary cash crop for farmers
While marijuana traffickers are still getting busted by police, many smuggling the plant across the Mekong River, the Thai government is encouraging local farmers to grow cannabis, as long as they partner with a provincial hospital to use the plant for medicinal purposes. A deputy government spokesperson told Reuters the government hopes that cannabis and hemp will be a “primary cash crop for farmers.”
Late last year, Thailand removed certain parts of cannabis off the narcotics list. Parts of the plant with high amounts of the psychoactive component tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, are still classified as a Category 5 narcotic.
So far, 2,500 households in Thailand and 251 provincial hospitals have legally grown 15,000 cannabis plants, according to deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul. She says those interested in growing cannabis have to seek approval from authorities. Universities, community enterprises and those in the medical industry can obtain licenses to grow cannabis.
“Everybody has the right to grow marijuana by partnering up with provincial hospitals for medical use.”
With the declassification of certain cannabis parts, the plant can be used in food and beverages at restaurants. Over the past few months, some cafes and restaurants have started to offer dishes made with cannabis leaves. Traisulee says cannabis used in food ends to come from an approved producer. She says the Medical Marijuana Institute will hold information sessions next month.
SOURCE: Reuters
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Cannabis
Thailand becomes more cannabis-friendly after leaves removed from narcotics list
With cannabis leaves now off Thailand’s narcotics list, the once taboo and criminalised plant is making its way into daily life in Thailand. Since the government decision in December to remove certain parts of the cannabis plant from the narcotics list, Thailand’s first cannabis cafe “Taste of Ganja” opened in Prachin Buri and another called “420 Cannabis Bar” just opened in Bangkok. The Bangkok dessert shop Kanom Siam also announced it was adding a special ingredient to its pandan coconut Thai pancakes… cannabis.
The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine is even encouraging the public to use the plant… as long as it has very low traces of the psychoactive component tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC. The plant’s THC-rich buds are still illegal.
The department recently held a 2-day informational event at the Museum of Public Health and Medicine in Nonthaburi, just outside Bangkok, to educate people about the various uses of cannabis… and probably not the uses you’re thinking of. There were no tips on how to make a gravity bong out of household products or how to make cannabis butter for magic brownies. Tips were more like how to use the plant’s stems and fibre to manufacture textiles and paper as well as how to use the leaves to make cannabis tea.
Some are using the cannabis leaves in foods. The leaves have very low traces of THC and won’t cause a “high.” At the Taste of Ganja, people can munch on deep fried cannabis leaves and stir fried meat with basil and cannabis leaves. The cafe is affiliated with Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital which opened Thailand’s first medical cannabis clinic in 2019.
The 420 Cannabis Bar offers cannabis teas and drinks with names like Stoner Plummer, which is made with plum soda, and Herbs Party, which is tea made with lemon. Prices range from around 125 baht to 145 baht. The bar also serves Fly High Cookies and Happy Brownies for 180 baht. Despite the names, the food and drinks won’t get you stoned.
Cannabis buds are still classified as a Category 5 narcotic with fairly harsh penalties. Police are continuously cracking down on the illegal marijuana trade. Just over the weekend, officers seized 484 kilograms of dried, compacted cannabis, commonly known as “brick weed,” in a bust by the Mekong River in the Isaan province Nakhon Phanom, which borders Laos.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post| Coconuts Bangkok
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Cannabis
Thai Public Health Ministry starts cannabis cultivation project in Buri Ram
A cannabis cultivation project is being launched by Thailand’s Public Health Ministry in the Isaan province Buri Ram. 6 cannabis plants will be given to each member of the local Non Malai Community Enterprise as a pilot project on commercial cultivation of cannabis, according to the director of the ministry’s cannabis research group, Kitti Losuwannarak.
Cannabis flowers and buds will be sent to the Khu Muang Hospital in the province. Other parts of the plant will be processed as health products, according to Nation Thailand. Thailand recently removed parts of the cannabis plant with low levels of the psychoactive component tetrahydrocannabinol, aka THC, from the narcotic’s list. Parts of the plant with high levels of THC, like the buds, are still classified as a Category 5 drug under Thailand’s Narcotics Act.
Since the declassification of of cannabis leaves and stems with low levels of THC, a cannabis cafe opened up in Prachin Buri, east of Bangkok, serving dishes with cannabis leaves. A Bangkok dessert shop also announced it is adding cannabis leaves to their pandan and coconut pancakes.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Cannabis and pandan Thai sweets to be added to Bangkok dessert shop’s menu
Cannabis will soon be on the menu at a Bangkok dessert shop. Kanom Siam is adding cannabis leaves to their pandan and coconut pancakes. And no, the pancakes won’t get you high.
The shop posted a photo on Facebook of the bright green desserts with a cannabis leaf on top. They say the dessert has an aroma of pandan mixed with the best selection of cannabis. The snacks will be available at Kanom Siam stores at Siam Paragon, Emquartier and Suan Plern Market.
Parts of the cannabis plant with low levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, which causes the euphoric effects, were removed from Thailand’s narcotics list in December. The parts that are high in THC, like the buds, are still classified as a Category 5 drug under the Narcotics Act.
Meals with cannabis are also being served at a cafe in Prachin Buri. “Ganja Ros,” meaning “Taste of Ganja,” serves spicy salad with fried cannabis leaves, bread with cannabis leaves and meat stir fried with basil and cannabis leaves. The cafe is affiliated with Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital which has been active in promoting cannabis for medical use and opened a medical marijuana clinic in 2019 distributing cannabis oil with low THC content to patients.
SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thai government hopes cannabis will be a primary cash crop for farmers
Thailand celebrity gets a month in jail for Covid-19 cluster birthday party at Bangkok hotel
Southern Thailand man arrested for allegedly selling protected animal carcasses online
Cash-strapped Thai Airways plans to buy 20 to 30 aircraft in 2025
Police raid “Hippie Festival Samui,” arrest French musicians for allegedly working without a permit
Dinner cruise in Bangkok on the Chao Phraya for only 650 baht | VIDEO
Opposition MP could face Lese Majeste charges over parliament speeches
82 new cases, 0 deaths- Covid-19 Update
No surprise in Thai PM surviving no-confidence motion
Thailand still tracking down Red Bull heir to press charges
US government urges Myanmar military to stop violence and step down
Government’s tourism co-payment scheme riddled with alleged fraud
Transgender inmates to get more medical help in Thailand’s jails
DUMBO the rooftop bar in Bangkok, a hidden gem | VIDEO
Thai PM walkout, easing of covid restrictions | February 19
Thai industry leaders warn economy on brink of collapse
70 wealthy foreign tourists will be the first to undergo “villa quarantine” at Phuket luxury resort
Why do foreign men like Thai women? A Thaiger vlogger wants to know
Some Thais post X-rated content on OnlyFans to earn money during the pandemic
Thai PM walkout, easing of covid restrictions | February 19
Thai PM walks out of parliament, accusing MPs of not listening to him
Thailand tourism officials want to attract Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency holders
Thai police officer gets slap down after trying to marry mistress
Thai government says tourism-dependent locations will get high priority in vaccination drive
Thailand becomes more cannabis-friendly after leaves removed from narcotics list
130 new Covid infections today while first group of foreign tourists arrive tonight
Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south
DUMBO the rooftop bar in Bangkok, a hidden gem | VIDEO
Thais speak out against police violence after riot officers beat volunteer medic
Navy starts “Thai Submarines” Facebook page following last year’s controversy
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Economy2 days ago
Thai industry leaders warn economy on brink of collapse
- Patong3 days ago
Why do foreign men like Thai women? A Thaiger vlogger wants to know
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thai PM walks out of parliament, accusing MPs of not listening to him
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand tourism officials want to attract Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency holders
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Thai police officer gets slap down after trying to marry mistress
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
130 new Covid infections today while first group of foreign tourists arrive tonight
- Bangkok2 days ago
DUMBO the rooftop bar in Bangkok, a hidden gem | VIDEO
- Chon Buri3 days ago
Quarantine hotel threatens to sue over complaint about cockroach in food
Konstantin
Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 7:17 pm
Any sort of intoxication is harmful for the most significant part of human’s life- consciousness. Cannabis can be partially beneficial for some body parts and systems and may be powerful enough to treat physical issues… But, as any narcotic, it badly affects consciousness of people, which obscures one’s way to self realization as a soul, which is ultimate goal of human’s life
Dreqo
Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 7:25 pm
You’re just making things up, Konstantin.
Dreqo
Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 7:23 pm
Forget it. Until they quit with the nonsensical leafy soups for 500 baht BS, they’ll be left behind as the western world makes leaps and bounds in the cannabis research industry. Meanwhile people will do whatever they see fit outside of “the law” and they’ll be none the wiser. Life will go on regardless of their draconian behaviours.