Thailand
Thai Crypto curtailed & Fake vax certificates | Thailand Top Stories
In the latest raid du jour, police have raided a restaurant in Bangkok early yesterday morning. Thailand’s Public Health Ministry is looking into fake vaccine certificates after a post advertising bogus certificates went viral on Facebook. The Finance Ministry has pulled the plug on the business licence of The One Insurance after it failed to raise enough capital to solve its liquidity problems. They will reopen Krabi’s Maya Bay to visitors on New Year’s Day but with strict conditions attached, including no swimming in the bay. The Bank of Thailand is releasing detailed rules to try and reign in digital assets and cryptocurrency.
Thai Crypto curtailed & Fake vax certificates | Thailand Top Stories
