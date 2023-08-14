Child creativity: Thai kid’s mosquito coil art mesmerizes netizens

Photo courtesy of Sanook

An unusual creative spark in a child, using mosquito coils as a plaything, found its way onto social media, showcasing the child’s impressive potpourri of art creations. Netizens were stumped by the child’s ingenuity while advising parents to encourage such creativity rather than stifling it.

Social media yesterday was abuzz with several photos posted on a Facebook group. The caption accompanying the photos read…

“When you possess immense artistic brilliance and haven’t been scolded by your mother for too long… This is what the innocent mosquito coil transpires into.”

The photos depicted a child, donned in a blue outfit, seated on the floor of their house and wholly engaged in breaking the coil into pieces and subsequently giving them varying shapes – from a cluster of dolls to an appealing depiction of a plump, smiling pig.

Witnessing the artistic genius of child creativity, netizens couldn’t help but flood the post with admiring comments, reported Sanook.

“He did this just out of fun, not sincerely, as his artistic talent is beyond imagination.”

“No, his mother can’t scold him for this. His work simply exudes authenticity and extreme adorability.”

“Exceptional talent! If my child did this, I wouldn’t lose my cool – simply extraordinary!”

“Instead of scolding, you should encourage and provide him with more mosquito coils to create more of such art.”

“Moreover, sell these amazing art pieces as stickers on LINE.”

“Indeed, talent like this can’t be restrained! What a vivid imagination! This kid’s really good, and mosquito coils are cheap, let your child enjoy playing with it!”

“An impressive line-up indeed, one can’t extinguish a child’s creative soul. Let it flourish freely. If there’s a chance, it should be nurtured, don’t hit him.”

“For the first time, I’ve seen a child conceive art this way – simply fantastic.”