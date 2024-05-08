Teen dies after brutal assault at Nakhon Phanom temple

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 16 year old boy fell victim to a brutal assault by a group of eight teenagers after helping out at a temple in Phon Sawan, Nakhon Phanom. The culprits, aged between 16 and 18, were later apprehended by the police.

The victim and a friend were returning from their temple duties at Wat Phra That Phon Sawan when they encountered the group near Pon Sawan School yesterday at approximately 4pm. The assailants, riding on four motorcycles, flanked the boys and launched a vicious attack.

In an attempt to evade the blows, the victim lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into an electric pole, suffering severe injuries. The friend, who was riding a pillion, sustained minor injuries. Good Samaritans and local volunteers rushed to their aid, transporting the victim to Pon Sawan Hospital and later to Nakhon Phanom Hospital, where he sadly succumbed to his injuries.

The mother of the deceased, 47 year old Anong and the father, 55 year old Viraphan, reported that their son had no previous quarrels or acquaintance with the attackers. The boy had a connection with the temple, having been ordained there before, which led to his involvement in the temple work. She has pleaded for the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Officers from Pon Sawan Police Station successfully tracked down all eight suspects from neighbouring villages, reported KhaoSod.

The investigation is ongoing in the presence of the suspects’ guardians and relevant professionals.

In related temple news, a young monk has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault and abuse of a teenage girl inside a temple in Ayutthaya province on Monday, March 18. The teen’s 37 year old mother has been left distraught after her 14 year old daughter became a victim of a heinous crime within the supposed sanctuary of a local temple.

In other news, a 15 year old boy was savagely beaten and murdered by a group of five teenagers, who then concealed his body by throwing it into a reservoir in Chiang Mai.