Thailand
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says disease control measures, including nightly curfews and business closures in Bangkok and other “dark red” zones, are likely to be eased by early September as the Covid-19 infection rate, while still high, is beginning to decline.
The prime minister made the announcement on his Facebook page saying that while the Covid-19 case count has been around 20,000 each day, the outbreak is slowing down, with the number of recoveries each day exceeding the number of new cases. But what is worrying, Prayut says, is the number of deaths. And with the highly-transmissible Delta variant spreading in Thailand, Prayut says the public needs to work together to lower the infection rates, which will then prevent deaths.
The current restrictions and color-coded zoning based off provincial infection rates was extended this week and will remain in place at least until the end of the month. Restrictions include nightly curfews, the suspension of interprovincial public transportation, and numerous closures in “dark red” zones like Bangkok. If the Covid-19 situation improves by the end of the month, the restrictions are likely to be eased by early September, Prayut says.
The prime minister outlined guidelines recommended by the Public Health Ministry to help lower the infection rate. He says those who have visited high-risk locations or believe they may have come into contact with someone infected with Covid-19 should either test themselves with an antigen test kit (ATK) or seek medical attention at a local hospital.
Guidelines recommended by the Public Health Ministry…
- Only leave the house if it is necessary
- Remain a safe distance at least 1 – 2 metres away from others
- Wear a mask at all times
- Wash your hands with soap or use alcohol gel to clean before eating. Also wash or clean your hands after using the toilet, or after using your hand to cover your mouth and nose after sneezing or coughing.
- Avoid touching your face or your mask
- People in the high risk groups, people over 60s and people with chronic diseases should avoid going out
- Clean or disinfect areas that you have touched before leaving
- Separate all personal items. Do not share items with others. For instance, don’t use the same glass
- Recommended to eat only hot or freshly cooked food and sit separately. However, if you are sharing a meal in a bowl or plate, use a separate spoon.
