Northeastern deputy principal accused of flirting with female students

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Yesterday and today, a Facebook page posted chat screenshots of the deputy principal of a Northeastern school offering to change a female student’s grades and buy her a phone if she visited him at his house. The names of the man and the school are not mentioned, but a hashtag trended on social media about the school’s colours and location, giving it away. The deputy principal allegedly told the girl he would buy her any phone she wanted, and that he was single. He was accused of flirting with other students as well.

The director of Satrichaiyaphum School told Thai media today that the school reported the issue to the Office of Basic Education and its Chaiyaphum office director after hearing about the posts. She said the OBCE has set up a fact-finding mission. A panel will question the deputy principal, and make a report in seven days.

Thais took to social media to express their rage at the principal’s behaviour, tweeting a hashtag that translates to “A school with purple and yellow colours on Bannathikarn Road”. The Facebook page that posted the screenshots posts anonymous stories, and has over 57,000 followers.

    image
    riclag
    2022-02-23 19:18
    Its not easy! My friend had to find a new career ! Between those Lolita types and his prime evil tendencies , it was leading to a path of no good. Good for him!
    image
    harry1
    2022-02-23 20:29
    it is forbidden to prosecute the entitled ,even if caught abusing school children,they probably be transferred to another school,only to continue to abuse,this happened in another case a couple of years ago,the school directors decided to transfer a abusing teacher…
    image
    Dedinbed
    2022-02-23 20:35
    2 hours ago, Thaiger said: deputy principal of a Northeastern school offering to change a female student’s grades and buy her a phone if she visited him at his house Phone for a phuck then ..
    image
    PapayaBokBok
    2022-02-23 21:36
    59 minutes ago, Dedinbed said: Phone for a phuck then .. phuck more likely in Phuket..for ifone :)
    image
    Guest1
    2022-02-23 21:44
    1 hour ago, harry1 said: it is forbidden to prosecute the entitled ,even if caught abusing school children,they probably be transferred to another school,only to continue to abuse,this happened in another case a couple of years ago,the school directors decided…
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets.

