Northeastern deputy principal accused of flirting with female students

Yesterday and today, a Facebook page posted chat screenshots of the deputy principal of a Northeastern school offering to change a female student’s grades and buy her a phone if she visited him at his house. The names of the man and the school are not mentioned, but a hashtag trended on social media about the school’s colours and location, giving it away. The deputy principal allegedly told the girl he would buy her any phone she wanted, and that he was single. He was accused of flirting with other students as well.

The director of Satrichaiyaphum School told Thai media today that the school reported the issue to the Office of Basic Education and its Chaiyaphum office director after hearing about the posts. She said the OBCE has set up a fact-finding mission. A panel will question the deputy principal, and make a report in seven days.

Thais took to social media to express their rage at the principal’s behaviour, tweeting a hashtag that translates to “A school with purple and yellow colours on Bannathikarn Road”. The Facebook page that posted the screenshots posts anonymous stories, and has over 57,000 followers.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Rabnong Sangsan Radab Mahakarn