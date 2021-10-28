Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | No more Lisa for new years, Abduction linked to Reused gloves | Oct. 28

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

Jett goes through all the top stories across Thailand that include: The case of an abduction in broad daylight back in March has now been linked to the current re-used medical glove scandal. The TAT’s grand plans to attract 2 big international acts for a NY concert in Phuket, has come crashing down to earth today, with the revelation that K-pop star ลลิสา มโนบาล will not be attending.

Jason
2021-10-28 19:01
These news headlines could only happen in Thailand!

Thailand News Today | No more Lisa for new years, Abduction linked to Reused gloves | Oct. 28
