Bangkok public transport back to normal capacity on Monday

Bangkok’s BTS, BRT and Gold Line public transport systems will resume normal operating hours from Monday alongside the government’s move to reopen Thailand’s international borders and lift the nightly curfew in the capital. According to Nation Thailand, Bangkok Mass Transit System director Surapong Laoha-Unya said the resumption of regular services comes with all employees having been fully vaccinated and required to take regular Covid-19 tests.

Surapong advised that the BTS, BRT and Gold Line will resume normal operating hours from 6am through to midnight. However, BTS Green Line stations in Samut Prakan and Pathum Thani will close at 11pm due to the two provinces not being included in the government’s 17 tourism pilot areas. In addition to this, park and ride stations are also scheduled to return to normal operating times of 5am through to 1am.

Along with staff vaccination and testing requirements, Surapong said cleaning operations will be periodically undertaken “in a bid to gain passenger confidence”.

Passenger confidence will doubtless be a strong focus moving forward in reassuring both international travellers and local public transport users. As reported by the Bangkok Post earlier in the week, Covid-related anxiety has seen commuters actively exploring other transport options, with the used car market having experienced strong growth in recent times.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand